Not Granite, Not Quartz: This Durable & Stylish Countertop Option Is Gaining Popularity

While they ultimately serve a utilitarian purpose, your kitchen countertops influence the overall style of your kitchen. Granite and quartz remain popular options, provided you skip the speckled, warm-toned colors that can make your kitchen look outdated. A great alternative countertop material to quartz and granite is porcelain. Not only is it stylish and durable, but it is also gaining in popularity.

Porcelain countertop slabs are made from refined clay that has been shaped and fired at extremely high temperatures. This creates a heat- and scratch-resistant surface. Plus, because it is nonporous, porcelain resists stains.

Porcelain's durability is likely part of the reason why such countertops are expected to reach a $4.8 billion annual growth rate by 2034, according to data from Market Intello. North America represents roughly 20% of the entire porcelain countertop market, which makes clear that it's a popular material that homeowners want in their kitchens.