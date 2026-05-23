Ditch The Bulky Countertop Look And Try This Sleek And Stylish Design Instead
Thick marble slabs, substantial butcher block, and modern industrial concrete have dominated popular kitchen trends in recent years. But according to one interior designer, it's time to ditch the bulky countertop look. Bilal Rehman, CEO and Principal Designer of Bilal Rehman Studio and Founder of Bilal Rehman Gallery, is an expert at shaping environments that are both timeless and contemporary. Throughout his partnerships with global brands like Kohler, Benjamin Moore, and others, he has embraced a wide range of materials to create upscale spaces. During an exclusive interview with Hunker, Rehman encouraged homeowners to rethink thick and heavy countertop surfaces and try slim and stylish designs instead.
"Thin countertops create a cleaner, more refined look that feels timeless and architectural. They make a kitchen feel lighter and more elevated, especially in modern luxury homes," Rehman explained. When it comes to kitchen upgrades, choosing the right countertop material is one of the most important steps. Thinner options don't just look more contemporary. The reduced material cost also makes them cheaper upfront. Plus, installing new countertops can also drastically impact your home's resale value. There are other benefits to having thin, minimalist surfaces as well. "I also find they allow the cabinetry and materials to stand out more naturally without the space feeling visually heavy," Rehman noted.
Porcelain and stainless steel are good options for thin countertops
Whether your idea of minimalism is Nordic, monochromatic, or Japandi, thin countertops are one of the modern kitchen ideas that are sleek and streamlined — but far from boring. If you're considering the look for your own home, there are several material options worth considering. "Porcelain and metal are both excellent choices for thinner countertops because they naturally lend themselves to a sleek, modern aesthetic," Bilal Rehman told Hunker during his exclusive interview. "Porcelain is incredibly durable, low maintenance, and perfect for creating clean, seamless surfaces. Metal countertops, especially stainless steel or brushed finishes, bring an architectural edge and a very refined, contemporary feel while maintaining a lightweight visual appearance."
Stainless steel kitchen countertops aren't for everyone, but they continue to gain popularity in residential spaces for the same reasons they're a must-have in commercial kitchens. Although stainless steel does scratch easily, the surface is impervious to whatever cooking chaos you throw its way. With the right lighting, the reflective surface can also brighten up a small or dark kitchen to make it feel bigger. Porcelain slabs offer even greater durability while coming in a practically endless assortment of colors and styles. And although installation can be tricky, the material is an extremely affordable alternative to natural stone countertops like marble or granite.
Be intentional with your backsplash and lighting choices
There's more to nailing the contemporary kitchen look than installing ultra-thin countertops. During his exclusive interview with Hunker, Bilal Rehman recommended taking a thoughtfully considered approach to backsplash, color, and lighting choices as well. "I love pairing thin countertops with full-height slab backsplashes because they create a seamless and luxurious look," he explained. While mixed materials may be a 2026 trend that will transform your kitchen if you hate your backsplash, using a single material for both your countertops and backsplash is minimalism done right: chic, clean, and consistent.
Rehman's interior design projects tend to incorporate moody hues and natural elements that balance each other. "Warm neutrals, soft earth tones, walnut cabinetry, and textured finishes work beautifully with this style," he suggested. Make sure you consider the undertones of your selected countertop material while selecting every other design element to achieve a harmonious vibe.
Lighting can also make a big difference. Along with brightening a space as it reflects off shiny modern countertops, you can also dramatically shift things by using bulbs to bounce warmer or cooler light around the kitchen. The level of illumination you want to achieve may vary, but Rehman told us, "For lighting, I always use the layers of lighting method typically around 2700-3000k."