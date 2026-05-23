Ditch The Bulky Countertop Look And Try This Sleek And Stylish Design Instead

Thick marble slabs, substantial butcher block, and modern industrial concrete have dominated popular kitchen trends in recent years. But according to one interior designer, it's time to ditch the bulky countertop look. Bilal Rehman, CEO and Principal Designer of Bilal Rehman Studio and Founder of Bilal Rehman Gallery, is an expert at shaping environments that are both timeless and contemporary. Throughout his partnerships with global brands like Kohler, Benjamin Moore, and others, he has embraced a wide range of materials to create upscale spaces. During an exclusive interview with Hunker, Rehman encouraged homeowners to rethink thick and heavy countertop surfaces and try slim and stylish designs instead.

"Thin countertops create a cleaner, more refined look that feels timeless and architectural. They make a kitchen feel lighter and more elevated, especially in modern luxury homes," Rehman explained. When it comes to kitchen upgrades, choosing the right countertop material is one of the most important steps. Thinner options don't just look more contemporary. The reduced material cost also makes them cheaper upfront. Plus, installing new countertops can also drastically impact your home's resale value. There are other benefits to having thin, minimalist surfaces as well. "I also find they allow the cabinetry and materials to stand out more naturally without the space feeling visually heavy," Rehman noted.