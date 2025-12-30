So You Hate Your Backsplash? This 2026 Trend Will Transform Your Kitchen

From subway tiles to natural stone and even solid glass panels, there are myriad options for your kitchen backsplash. With such variety, you're bound to find a few styles that you simply don't like the look of. So, if you're tired of staring at the same-old thing, but your well of kitchen backsplash ideas and inspiration has gone dry, then this 2026 trend might be just what you need to breathe new life into your kitchen. The trend in question? Mixed material backsplashes.

As the name implies, this latest kitchen backsplash trend uses a mix of different materials to create a unique, visually interesting space. In the coming months, you can expect to see designers embracing a range of colors, textures, and material types to give kitchens a deep, layered look. This mixed material trend also lends itself well to open-concept kitchens, and can be used as a way to visually separate the room into more defined sections. Contrasting pairings like brick with colorful mosaic tiles or rough natural stone next to smooth ceramic tiles are a great way to make the backsplash stand out instead of just fading into the background.

Parul Ghei, co-founder of Studio Jai, especially enjoys the stone and ceramic combination. In an interview, Ghei told The Spruce that this combination will help a kitchen stand out in 2026. He said, "Texture, tone variation, and artisanal imperfection are what make a space feel truly alive."