So You Hate Your Backsplash? This 2026 Trend Will Transform Your Kitchen
From subway tiles to natural stone and even solid glass panels, there are myriad options for your kitchen backsplash. With such variety, you're bound to find a few styles that you simply don't like the look of. So, if you're tired of staring at the same-old thing, but your well of kitchen backsplash ideas and inspiration has gone dry, then this 2026 trend might be just what you need to breathe new life into your kitchen. The trend in question? Mixed material backsplashes.
As the name implies, this latest kitchen backsplash trend uses a mix of different materials to create a unique, visually interesting space. In the coming months, you can expect to see designers embracing a range of colors, textures, and material types to give kitchens a deep, layered look. This mixed material trend also lends itself well to open-concept kitchens, and can be used as a way to visually separate the room into more defined sections. Contrasting pairings like brick with colorful mosaic tiles or rough natural stone next to smooth ceramic tiles are a great way to make the backsplash stand out instead of just fading into the background.
Parul Ghei, co-founder of Studio Jai, especially enjoys the stone and ceramic combination. In an interview, Ghei told The Spruce that this combination will help a kitchen stand out in 2026. He said, "Texture, tone variation, and artisanal imperfection are what make a space feel truly alive."
Embracing the mixed material backsplash trend in your home
Mixing backsplash materials adds a fun, playful element to the room and serves as an easy way to spruce up your outdated white kitchen. When looking to incorporate the trend into your own kitchen, really focus on materials, textures, and colors that contrast well against each other. For example, you can make classic white subway tiles look bolder simply by outlining them with dark marble backsplash. If you're interested in adding some visual separation in your kitchen, then try placing one material around the sink and another material around the stove. You can even choose different materials in similar colors to keep some cohesion.
Well the aesthetics of this trend are important, you can also use the mixed material idea to bring more function to your kitchen. For example, people love using stainless steel appliances and countertops in the kitchen because they are so easy to clean and sanitize. If you do a lot of messy cooking, consider making the bottom half of your backsplash stainless steel and opt for something colorful and decorative on the top half. That way you can have the style you want while still having a functional backsplash that's easy to clean up after kitchen spills.