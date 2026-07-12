Skip Quartzite And Marble — Use A Cheaper, Eco-Friendly Alternative

All home renovations or builds boil down to how much money you have in your budget. More often than not, sacrifices are going to have to be made in order to keep within the limit you've given yourself. This is especially true when it comes to timeless kitchen countertop materials like quartzite and marble. While durable and beautiful, they're not exactly what you'd call cheap. Nor are they necessarily the most eco-friendly options. Despite being natural stones, both are quarried products that require heavy machinery, fuel, and water to remove and transport, each creates dust and waste, and they are often shipped in from distant countries. So, what then is the budget/environmentally conscious buyer to do? Choose porcelain.

Porcelain is a ceramic material made from clay, sand, and other minerals. They are heated together to create a uniform item that is resistant to heat, stains, dents, and scratches, making it more durable than another affordable and eco-friendly material — recycled aluminum. Porcelain can also be manufactured in different colors and patterns, meaning the finished product can look nearly identical to natural marble or quartzite.

Now, the biggest benefit of porcelain over marble or quartzite is the price. According to Angi, marble and quartzite each cost between $50 to $220 per square foot depending on the type you get. Meanwhile, Tilemart numbers show porcelain clocking in at $5 to $15 per square foot for materials, and another $3 to $10 for installation. The beauty is, it's not just the upfront costs that will save you money.