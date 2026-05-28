A Designer Says This Durable Kitchen Flooring Trend Is Kicking Hardwood To The Curb

Hardwood has been a gorgeous and timeless kitchen flooring choice for years. But another type of flooring is emerging as a big trend this year, according to a design expert. Rather than the more traditional look of wood, porcelain tile with a natural stone appearance is becoming a hardwood flooring alternative that's predicted to rule kitchens in 2026. Craig Gritzen, founder and principal designer of Curated Style Collective, spoke exclusively with Hunker about the rise in popularity of natural-look porcelain tile for kitchen flooring. "The biggest kitchen flooring trend I'm seeing is a shift toward a natural stone-look porcelain tile. When homeowners are planning their remodel, they are often choosing porcelain that mimics natural stone or handmade clay tiles," he said. Gritzen explained that the faux stone adds texture to the design of the room and that porcelain is a more forgiving flooring for spaces like the kitchen.

While hardwood has a classically stunning appearance, it is also prone to becoming scratched and warped. Gritzen said that a big reason for the uptick in porcelain flooring is that it can withstand water and high traffic better. "With homeowners preferring calmer, character-rich spaces that are also durable, porcelain tile can provide a balance of looks and performance," he said. Porcelain tile is a stylish floor trend taking over kitchens this year, and the stone look gives the flooring a charming, European-esque style, according to Gritzen.