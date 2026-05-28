A Designer Says This Durable Kitchen Flooring Trend Is Kicking Hardwood To The Curb
Hardwood has been a gorgeous and timeless kitchen flooring choice for years. But another type of flooring is emerging as a big trend this year, according to a design expert. Rather than the more traditional look of wood, porcelain tile with a natural stone appearance is becoming a hardwood flooring alternative that's predicted to rule kitchens in 2026. Craig Gritzen, founder and principal designer of Curated Style Collective, spoke exclusively with Hunker about the rise in popularity of natural-look porcelain tile for kitchen flooring. "The biggest kitchen flooring trend I'm seeing is a shift toward a natural stone-look porcelain tile. When homeowners are planning their remodel, they are often choosing porcelain that mimics natural stone or handmade clay tiles," he said. Gritzen explained that the faux stone adds texture to the design of the room and that porcelain is a more forgiving flooring for spaces like the kitchen.
While hardwood has a classically stunning appearance, it is also prone to becoming scratched and warped. Gritzen said that a big reason for the uptick in porcelain flooring is that it can withstand water and high traffic better. "With homeowners preferring calmer, character-rich spaces that are also durable, porcelain tile can provide a balance of looks and performance," he said. Porcelain tile is a stylish floor trend taking over kitchens this year, and the stone look gives the flooring a charming, European-esque style, according to Gritzen.
Why porcelain stone tiles are overtaking hardwood in kitchens
Designer Craig Gritzen exclusively told Hunker that porcelain stone tiles can be just as beautiful as hardwood. However, they are much less susceptible to dents and damage from everyday kitchen use. The easier maintenance makes natural tile a smart choice without sacrificing style for people who cook a lot or those with children or pets. He stressed that the best kitchen flooring for your home is based on your lifestyle and use of the space.
To ensure the stone tile look complements your kitchen, Gritzen gave advice for styling this flooring. "The best versions of this trend don't feel artificial; they feel like a natural and thoughtful design selection," he said. "Homeowners should look for tile with warmer tones, matte or honed finishes over high gloss, along with natural variation and subtle movement that helps avoid pattern repetition after installation."
Natural-look porcelain tile is a great way to give your kitchen a little character, but if it's not your vibe, Gritzen also noted some other 2026 flooring trends that'll transform your home. For folks who don't love the natural aesthetic or are looking for a more eco-friendly alternative, Gritzen named marmoleum as a fun flooring. "This sustainable flooring product, when used properly, can [be] perfect for homeowners seeking a retro-modern look that's softer underfoot and more practical than wood." With tons of unique colors, this flooring gives your kitchen more of a whimsical tone instead of a neutral, natural aesthetic.