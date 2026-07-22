Move Over, Quartz: This Eco-Friendly Countertop Looks Like Stone But Starts As Paper

When you research countertop options for a kitchen remodeling project, usually one of the first materials you'll read about is quartz, and for good reason. It's exceptionally durable, and doesn't require sealing or any other form of regular maintenance. It also comes in a wide range of colors and textures, and can mimic the aesthetics of natural stone. However, though quartz can sometimes be manufactured from a mixture of recycled materials, it's not always the most eco-friendly countertop option on the market. Some of the most sustainable kitchen surfaces are those made from paper composite. Though paper may not initially sound like a reliable material to work with, it actually offers a surprising level of durability. These countertops are made by combining post-consumer recycled paper with petroleum and formaldehyde-free adhesives and resins at high heats. The end result is a densely-packed slab that's easy to install, looks similar to stone, and is warmer to the touch than natural materials like granite and marble.

The price of paper composite countertops can vary, but according to Remodelista, they typically run between $30 to $80 per square foot installed. This is a slightly lower price tag than the likes of quartz, which, per MSI Surfaces, ranges from $50 to $150 per square foot installed. If you have a mid-range budget for your kitchen renovation project and building with eco-friendly materials is important to you, then paper composite surfaces might be a good fit for your home. However, you may also want to weigh the eco-friendliness of quartz vs. granite before making your final decision.