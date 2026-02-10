5 Kitchen Upgrades That Are A Total Waste Of Cash, According To HGTV Stars

When home renovators give spaces upgrades that are unnecessary or simply undesirable, it creates a lot of waste: the old, working stuff that was removed and the money used to replace it. Part of a designer's job (even for an HGTV designer with assistants and location scouts) is to figure out what suits their client. And if the client has no use for something the designer loves — like custom cabinetry, overly expensive countertops, or matching metals — it's a waste.

The idea of wasting money is, of course, relative to how much money you have to spend. With a big enough budget and a real need, HGTV stars like Dave and Jenny Marrs are always happy to reconfigure a kitchen and install custom cabinets, and that's usually what they do. But if money is tight and custom cabinets aren't necessary, they would be a regrettable choice. Similarly, Christina Haack is more than willing to put a cooktop in an island or peninsula when it makes sense. And Hilary Farr ... well, she's probably not all that concerned about what the client wants, but she is happy to tell a client if they need hardwood floors. In the end, they all have budgets and would prefer to use them in ways that make sense. Waste is what happens when an opportunity cost is too high — in other words, when you make a costly bad decision for your kitchen.