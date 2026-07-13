Is Granite Or Quartz More Eco-Friendly? This Affordable Alternative Is Greener

One of the toughest decisions in a kitchen renovation project is choosing a countertop material. When you start researching this topic, two of the most common options you'll come across are quartz and granite — and for good reason. They stand up well against stains and scratches, they last for years, and they both have plenty of aesthetic appeal. But how do they compare when it comes to their eco-friendliness? The answer to this question varies significantly depending on production and quarrying practices. However, quartz does tend to hold a slight edge. That's in large part because its surfaces can be made by recycling mining byproducts. Granite, meanwhile, has to be quarried, which is an energy-intensive, waste-producing operation. On the other hand, quartz countertops are engineered stone, so their manufacturing process is also not particularly eco-friendly. As it turns out, there's a much more sustainable countertop option than either quartz or granite — bamboo.

Bamboo countertops have a much better carbon footprint than quartz and granite because they're made from a highly renewable plant. Their finishes also release minimal volatile organic compounds, which are otherwise known as VOCs. Additionally, bamboo's natural graining gives these countertops plenty of aesthetic charm, and visibly connects the kitchen interior to the outdoors. The surfaces also resist mold and bacteria, so they do actually have a functional advantage when compared with other materials. What's more, bamboo tends to come in at a better initial price than the likes of granite and quartz. In short, it might help you build your dream kitchen without having to spend a fortune.