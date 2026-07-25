Skip Paint: There's A Better Way To Update Old Cabinets For A High-End Look

Your kitchen cabinets are in good shape structurally, but looks-wise, it's a whole other story. Whether you've got dated honey oak, too-dark mahogany, or super-bland white cabinets, you may think that painting is a way to quickly refresh them and give them a much-needed makeover. While paint will revive your cabinets, it's not exactly a quick and easy job when you consider all the steps involved — removing handles, drawer fronts, and doors, masking, sanding, priming, painting, letting everything dry, painting some more.

There is a much simpler way to revive your kitchen, though. Instead of breaking out the paint (and breaking a sweat), swap out the doors, drawer fronts, and face frames for new ones. If you're handy, you can do the project yourself, or if you'd prefer for a professional to do the work, you can hire a cabinet contractor.

Of course, before you start shopping for new cabinet doors and face frames, there are some things to consider. One is your budget. Depending on the size of your kitchen and the number of cabinet doors you need to purchase, the project can get pretty pricey, pretty quickly. Another is your timeframe. While you may be able to head to IKEA and head home with a car full of cabinet doors in just a few hours, if you want custom kitchen cabinets, the turnaround time will be significantly longer.