There's An Easier Way To Update Honey Oak Cabinets Without Painting Or Replacing

Honey oak cabinets feel like a time warp back to the '90s, and living in a house with those orange-toned cabinets can seem like a trap. Of course, you can replace them — if you're ready to shell out an average of over $6,000 (and sometimes over $30,000, depending on the kitchen size, material, and finishes). If that's out of your budget, your next thought might be painting the cabinets. A professional paint job often costs around $1,000, and doing it yourself requires a great deal of time and patience. Even if you're stuck with the honey oak cabinets, you can make them a little more up to date with a simple (and inexpensive) change: new hardware. On average, you can replace hardware for around $300.

There is some good news about the finish that everyone had in the '90s: honey oak cabinets are coming back in style, with a few updates to acclimate the cabinet color to the current decade. Since hardware is often referred to as the jewelry of your cabinetry, it makes sense that it can completely change the overall look of the space, even though knobs and pulls are small. The goal is to choose hardware with modern lines and finishes that complement the wood tone. If a super modern look doesn't suit your taste, there are more classic and rustic finishes that work.

Installing cabinet hardware takes a little precision, but it's a relatively easy task you can accomplish yourself. That's why it's one of the best ways to freshen up the honey oak cabinets that you're not ready to replace.