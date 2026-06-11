There's An Easier Way To Update Honey Oak Cabinets Without Painting Or Replacing
Honey oak cabinets feel like a time warp back to the '90s, and living in a house with those orange-toned cabinets can seem like a trap. Of course, you can replace them — if you're ready to shell out an average of over $6,000 (and sometimes over $30,000, depending on the kitchen size, material, and finishes). If that's out of your budget, your next thought might be painting the cabinets. A professional paint job often costs around $1,000, and doing it yourself requires a great deal of time and patience. Even if you're stuck with the honey oak cabinets, you can make them a little more up to date with a simple (and inexpensive) change: new hardware. On average, you can replace hardware for around $300.
There is some good news about the finish that everyone had in the '90s: honey oak cabinets are coming back in style, with a few updates to acclimate the cabinet color to the current decade. Since hardware is often referred to as the jewelry of your cabinetry, it makes sense that it can completely change the overall look of the space, even though knobs and pulls are small. The goal is to choose hardware with modern lines and finishes that complement the wood tone. If a super modern look doesn't suit your taste, there are more classic and rustic finishes that work.
Installing cabinet hardware takes a little precision, but it's a relatively easy task you can accomplish yourself. That's why it's one of the best ways to freshen up the honey oak cabinets that you're not ready to replace.
Update hardware on honey oak cabinets
The finish on the cabinet handles is a major factor in how well it modernizes the honey oak look. You have several good options, depending on what look you want to achieve. For a modern-style kitchen, consider matte black hardware to create a deep contrast against the lighter-colored wood. Oil-rubbed bronze is another dark color that works well with honey oak.
For a lighter look, test out white hardware. It's still sleek and clean, making it suitable for modern or minimalist kitchens, but the light hue blends in rather than contrasting with the honey oak background. This can work well if you want to embrace the warmth of the wood finish. If you want something a little cozier, charming, or vintage, look for antique brass or brushed brass knobs.
The shape and detailing are also essential parts of choosing knobs and handles that work well with honey oak. Stick with clean lines and minimal designs to create a modern look — a simple bar-style pull or round knob, for example, can help the wood finish look current. To lean into the classic look, try cup-style pulls in one of the recommended colors. No matter what style you prefer, browse several options to find the hardware that works for you. One interior designer buys cute cabinet hardware for less on Amazon, but other affordable options include architectural salvage stores, estate sales, Habitat for Humanity ReStores, and online retailers.