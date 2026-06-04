Designer-Coded: Where An Interior Designer Buys Cute Cabinet Hardware For Less

As an interior designer, I think it's a mandatory professional requirement to be hopelessly addicted to great cabinet hardware, and I take my job very seriously. Besides being an essential tool to get into your cabinets without clawing off the door finish over time, hardware is like the jewelry: A little hint of sparkle, personality, and pizzazz to take your design to the next level. Unique knobs and pulls go a long way toward elevating the aesthetic of your space with that careful attention to fine details.

When it comes to sourcing these cool statement pieces, retailers like Anthropologie, Rejuvenation, and Signature Hardware have made access to hardware with an unexpected, unconventional design point of view more accessible to the masses, featuring knobs and pulls with extra-special details like beautiful backplates, quirky silhouettes, and vintage finishes. Unfortunately, despite their attractive inventory of hardware options, your wallet pays the price for the brand name and ready retail access. For just the one budget-line item in a refresh or renovation, I can attest to the fact that this seemingly small detail can add up quickly and give people real sticker shock, especially in a larger kitchen project.

This is precisely why I want to share a great money-saving tip for you — there's another retailer that sells incredible-looking alternatives reminiscent of Anthropologie and other higher-end shops for a fraction of the cost: Amazon. By searching for the right keywords, you can score some seriously spectacular hardware finds, whether it be a convincing, hard-to-distinguish dupe, or something unique with similar style vibes. So before closing your eyes and hitting "add to cart" at that expensive, trendy store, look on Amazon for options that check all the same boxes without making your wallet weep.