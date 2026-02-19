The Small Design Element Everyone Is Adding To Their Kitchens Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"I'm one of the smallest design accents in a kitchen, and might very well be the lightest. I am always used behind something else, but not always for the same reasons. I can cover up the past, but probably won't if I'm full of holes. What am I?" A backplate, of course.

The funny thing is there's still a decent chance you don't know what the solution to this Sphinx's riddle actually is. Backplates are the decorative bit of metal behind your cabinet knobs and/or handles, and are as easy to install as cabinet hardware. In fact, easier than even the easiest home upgrades. That's assuming you have backplates... and if you don't, you might want to consider getting some. Backplates are trending and have been for a couple of years. "One of the biggest kitchen hardware trends we'll see in 2026 is the return of unique, decorative backplates," Kailee Blalock, co-founder of House of Hive Design Co. told Homes & Gardens.

Fortunately, these sorts of accents don't follow the same rules or timetables as major design trends. Interior design trends are temporary, fun, and unavoidable, and maybe even useful if you're still feeling your way toward your own personal style. But it's much more meaningful to collect and style your space slowly, in layers that matter to you. Because backplates occupy both that peculiar accessory/accent space and are so thoroughly integrated into a major bit of your kitchen design, they can affect the currency of other design elements, dating or updating much more expensive things like cabinetry. For a few bucks, you can very nearly revamp your kitchen.