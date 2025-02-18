Signs It's Time To Replace Your Dated Kitchen Cabinets (And Styles We'd Recommend)

Kitchen cabinets are an important investment, especially as these rooms have become the focal point of our homes. As a professional woodworker who grew up in a cabinet shop, kitchen cabinets have long been in my wheelhouse. Because they are such an vital part of our home, upgrading the designs and functionality of kitchen cabinets is an ongoing process. While the basic function of the cabinets remains the same — practical storage of cooking gear and dining ware — the scope of options available to do that in a modern kitchen are many and amazing. For those reasons, knowing when to replace kitchen cabinets is a common question I get asked. Like so many home improvement questions, there is no single straightforward answer, but you should look at function, style, color, and personal preference.

Cabinet style is a big reason why folks want to replace their cabinets. Like all trends, cabinet styles change over time. The groovy dark-stained oak cabinets I built in the late 1980s are not exactly stylish today. Whether we're talking about the color, material, door styles, soffits, no soffits, drawer slide types ... cabinet styles are always changing. Some are more transitory than others.

There is no "right" style, as personal taste is the most important consideration. My wife loves our kitchen cabinets. The boxes and doors are original to our 1940 Cape Cod home. We have upgraded many parts of the kitchen, but she does not want me to touch the doors and drawers. To be fair, they look great. But here are some signs that will help you know if it is time to replace your cabinets.