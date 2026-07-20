Turn Shower Curtain Rings Into A High-End Wall Feature With A Chic Dollar Tree DIY

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Though Dollar Tree's products are simple and inexpensive, the things you can make with them often look anything but. The retailer's Home Collection Clear Plastic Shower Curtain Rings, for example, seem basic but are actually a key component of a luxurious-looking wall decor project by jinkybinky on TikTok. In a short video showcasing the DIY, the social media user can be seen gluing the rings together in a flat formation and then using them as an artistic backing for a square mirror. Before hanging the fixture on the wall, she also paints the loops with metallic gold spray paint and decorates them with small craft mirrors. The finished product looks exceptionally high-end and has a glitzy glow that does a great job of disguising its Dollar Tree origins.

In addition to a pack of Dollar Tree's shower curtain rings, you'll need painter's tape, a hot glue gun, and either some adhesive wall hooks or some picture frame hangers. Of course, you'll also have to purchase a flat, frameless mirror and some small mirror tiles. You can get the former at craft stores like Michaels or Hobby Lobby. The latter is available on sites like Amazon. Prasacco Mosaic Tile Mirrors for Crafts, for example, should work perfectly for this project. You could use the finished wall decor piece to spruce up your bathroom or boost the aesthetics of a bedroom. It could also serve as a neat-looking focal point in your living room. The flexibility of its design makes this DIY one of the best ways to make stunning wall art on a budget.