Turn Shower Curtain Rings Into A High-End Wall Feature With A Chic Dollar Tree DIY
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Though Dollar Tree's products are simple and inexpensive, the things you can make with them often look anything but. The retailer's Home Collection Clear Plastic Shower Curtain Rings, for example, seem basic but are actually a key component of a luxurious-looking wall decor project by jinkybinky on TikTok. In a short video showcasing the DIY, the social media user can be seen gluing the rings together in a flat formation and then using them as an artistic backing for a square mirror. Before hanging the fixture on the wall, she also paints the loops with metallic gold spray paint and decorates them with small craft mirrors. The finished product looks exceptionally high-end and has a glitzy glow that does a great job of disguising its Dollar Tree origins.
In addition to a pack of Dollar Tree's shower curtain rings, you'll need painter's tape, a hot glue gun, and either some adhesive wall hooks or some picture frame hangers. Of course, you'll also have to purchase a flat, frameless mirror and some small mirror tiles. You can get the former at craft stores like Michaels or Hobby Lobby. The latter is available on sites like Amazon. Prasacco Mosaic Tile Mirrors for Crafts, for example, should work perfectly for this project. You could use the finished wall decor piece to spruce up your bathroom or boost the aesthetics of a bedroom. It could also serve as a neat-looking focal point in your living room. The flexibility of its design makes this DIY one of the best ways to make stunning wall art on a budget.
How to turn Dollar Tree's shower curtain rings into stunning wall decor
The finished product's aesthetic may be complex, but its assembly process is not. To get started, flip your mirror over, then hot-glue a handful of the shower curtain rings to the back of the mirror. Turn the mirror over again and glue more curtain rings onto the previously attached ones so they spread outward from the center. Then cover the mirror with painter's tape and paper, and spray-paint the rings. From there, simply glue down the small craft mirrors to the tops of the exposed rings. Take the mirror coverings off, and you'll be looking at a decor piece that can instantly elevate the elegance of any room.
@jinkybinky
Dollar tree shower curtain rings #foryou #dollartree #dollartreediy #diy #diyproject #diyhomedecor #homedecor
There are two ways you could attach this decor piece to the wall once it has dried. One option is to put some adhesive hooks up — they can hold up the fixture by the curtain rings. The other method is to attach picture frame hangers to a wooden board glued to the back of the mirror. If you want to increase the strength of the DIY, use a product like E6000 Clear Multipurpose Adhesive in place of hot glue. Note also that you can customize this DIY with different curtain ring configurations; they don't have to be symmetrical or match the original TikTok video. You could also swap out the gold paint for a metallic silver or bronze if those colors better suit your home's aesthetic. Additionally, there's a clever design trick for transforming your walls that might be worth trying alongside this project.