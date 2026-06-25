Elevate The Elegance Of A Room Instantly With One Quick Upgrade Under $50

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Designer-Coded is where real interior designers detail their tricks of the trade to style their homes for less. If you're looking to craft a high-end aesthetic on a real-world budget, you've come to the right place.

People spend so much time and energy decorating their walls to ensure their personal style shines through. However, there's one "wall" that I, as an interior designer, often see people inadvertently ignore: the fifth wall, or the ceiling. Frequently left as a flat white rectangle, too many rooms miss an opportunity to add architectural character, texture, and design value. One of the easiest, cheapest, most impactful ways to incorporate all of this in one project? Add a ceiling medallion to your room's main light fixture.

These circular embellishments were a sign of wealth in historic homes. They were made to disguise the ceiling connection and soot damage of overhead oil-burning light fixtures, formerly a luxury in and of themselves. Though they faded from favor as architectural styles became less ornate, I've seen medallions experiencing a modern renaissance. Today, many homeowners appreciate the elegance, sophistication, and visual interest they give to often-neglected ceilings. Though the medallion has historic origins, the trending modern traditional style blends elements of both aesthetics and is a natural fit for incorporating a medallion. Additionally, there are modern-leaning and transitional designs with less ornamentation available to fit a wider range of styles.

Originally made of plaster, modern technology has introduced lightweight alternative materials to make medallions more installation-friendly and affordable. This means you can easily upgrade your space for about $50. Paint your medallion to match the ceiling or trim for tone-on-tone elegance, or choose a distinctive accent color for a statement moment. Alternatively, there are pre-finished metallic and color options, meaning you can skip the finishing step altogether. For those ready to elevate their fifth wall, I'll break down all the ins and outs of selecting and installing a ceiling medallion.