Forget Wallpaper And Paint - Try This Clever Design Trick To Transform Your Walls

You will want to begin this hack by selecting a stencil design. The original video shows a few different floral patterns that can be used to create a whimsical, boho-style wall decor. However, with the range of stencils available, the possibilities are endless as to which motif you might want to add to your walls, from geometric patterns to animal shapes. Next, plan out where you'd like the designs to be. You may even want to do a quick sketch on the wall with a pencil to help you visualize the layout and make sure you are happy with the positioning before moving on.

Then, choose your spackle. This product can be found at a variety of home renovation stores and is relatively inexpensive, such as this spackle from The Paint Store which is $3.68 for ½ pint. The creator of the video uses a spackle that matches her wall color, but if you'd like your stencil designs to stand out even more, you could always opt for an off-white version or even add in a little acrylic paint to turn it into any color you want. Just remember that adding in paint will make the spackle more watery, so it is a good idea to let it air dry to its original thickness so that it doesn't run when applied to the wall. Finally, hold the stencil against your wall and spread the spackle over it using a palette scraper or flat-edged object. Then simply peel the stencil away and allow the spackle to dry completely.