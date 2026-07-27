Don't Toss Empty Milk Jugs: A Creative Way To Make A Cute Storage Basket

Take one of the milk jugs and draw a line around the base, just below the handle. Cut the container along that line using the utility knife, leaving just the bottom half. Next, grab the scissors and cut approximately 1/2-inch vertical strips all around the container — starting from the top and stopping when you reach the bottom. Once the jug is covered in strips, go around and snip off every other one.

Next, cut off the top portion off the second milk jug as well. Then, cut an approximately 1/2-inch strip in a spiral, creating one very long plastic strand. Fold the end around the bottom of a strip on the first jug and glue it down. You can now weave the strand through the rest of the vertical strips, using an over-under pattern. Once you get around the milk jug, cut the strand and glue that end down as well. Repeat this process until you reach the top and have what looks like a woven basket. Next, take it outside and spray paint both the inside and outside.

After the paint is dry, your DIY storage basket is ready to hold small items, from trinkets to remote controls. Wanna dress it up a bit? Do so with Dollar Tree's Pearl Mesh 6-feet Ribbon to give a cuter look, perfect if you're using this basket to corral things like old photos. You could also make a handle using Tenn Well Jute Rope, then hang the basket on a hook in an entryway to store items like pet leashes. If you fall in love with these milk jug alternatives, simply turn your old baskets into space-saving wall decor.