Turn An Empty Yogurt Container Into Charming Storage Instead Of Tossing It

Are you on your protein grind like many health-conscious people right now? Large tubs of Greek yogurt are a great help in reaching your health goals, but they also add a lot of plastic trash to the world. Eco-conscious DIYers often find creative ways to use recyclables as projects to cut down on their contributions to the waste problem. Of course, reusing glass yogurt jars might seem like the more upscale and visually pleasing option, but the YouTube channel Art Craft Home proves that plastic yogurt tubs can be just as stylish when repurposed into practical pieces for the home. In this project, the creator turns a bucket-style yogurt container into a mini storage basket that's decoupaged with a charming floral design. She even adds mini handles to make it look less like an old yogurt container and more like a decorative basket.

Large 32-ounce yogurt tubs are ideal for this DIY storage basket — they're usually a little over 5 inches tall, so they're small enough to fit on a shelf or countertop and large enough to hold several items. If you want larger storage options, use gallon-size plastic ice cream buckets or other sturdy plastic food containers as the base

In addition to your tubs, you'll need Mod Podge and decorative napkins or fabric big enough to cover the tub. The original DIYer uses decorative fabric trim along the top and bottom edges. If you want handles, grab thick cord or wire and beads. Of course, you can modify these embellishments to fit your unique vision. And if your yogurt consumption outpaces your need for storage bins, try genius ways to use old plastic containers in the garden with the rest of them.