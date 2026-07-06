Turn An Empty Yogurt Container Into Charming Storage Instead Of Tossing It
Are you on your protein grind like many health-conscious people right now? Large tubs of Greek yogurt are a great help in reaching your health goals, but they also add a lot of plastic trash to the world. Eco-conscious DIYers often find creative ways to use recyclables as projects to cut down on their contributions to the waste problem. Of course, reusing glass yogurt jars might seem like the more upscale and visually pleasing option, but the YouTube channel Art Craft Home proves that plastic yogurt tubs can be just as stylish when repurposed into practical pieces for the home. In this project, the creator turns a bucket-style yogurt container into a mini storage basket that's decoupaged with a charming floral design. She even adds mini handles to make it look less like an old yogurt container and more like a decorative basket.
Large 32-ounce yogurt tubs are ideal for this DIY storage basket — they're usually a little over 5 inches tall, so they're small enough to fit on a shelf or countertop and large enough to hold several items. If you want larger storage options, use gallon-size plastic ice cream buckets or other sturdy plastic food containers as the base
In addition to your tubs, you'll need Mod Podge and decorative napkins or fabric big enough to cover the tub. The original DIYer uses decorative fabric trim along the top and bottom edges. If you want handles, grab thick cord or wire and beads. Of course, you can modify these embellishments to fit your unique vision. And if your yogurt consumption outpaces your need for storage bins, try genius ways to use old plastic containers in the garden with the rest of them.
Cover your yogurt container to make a decorative storage bin
Cut the top lip off of the container using a sharp craft knife to recreate the original. Trim the edges with scissors if necessary or smoothen it with fine-grit sandpaper. You could also keep the rim intact and cover it with trim or decorative rope — this replicates the wider top of most baskets.
Cut patterned fabric or a decorative napkin to cover the outside. Or, use small strips applied in a patchwork pattern. Brush a generous layer of decoupage glue onto the container, and smooth the cover material over it to eliminate bubbles before applying more glue on top of the material. An alternative is to use decorative contact paper to cover the exterior and eliminate the drying time and the need for messy glue.
The finishing touches help disguise the food container. If you don't like the fabric trim of the original video, replace it with twine for a rustic look or tassels for a boho vibe. A few wooden beads glued to the bottom of the tub create little legs that fancify your storage basket. To add handles, cut sturdy rope or cord and glue the ends to the sides to make a loop-style handle. Or, string beads onto wire and twist them through holes made along the top edge to create handles. For a single-handle version, cut a strip of plastic, wrap it in twine or fabric, and glue the ends to opposite sides of the tub. If you want a multi-compartment option, repurpose empty yogurt containers into this unique kitchen storage solution. Or, cut a piece of cardboard the same width as the tub, cover it in contact paper, and slide it inside to divide the container in half.