Repurpose Empty Yogurt Containers Into A Unique Kitchen Storage Solution

There are loads of ways to reuse glass yogurt jars in your home, from making simple candles to organizing your collection of cooking spices. As it turns out, big plastic yogurt containers can be just as useful. If you need extra kitchen storage, transform a pair of them into a basket with two compartments for napkins, cookie cutters, soup ladles, wooden spoons, or even pieces of fresh fruit. In addition to being versatile, this basket can also be customized to match your kitchen decor or reflect the type of cooking you enjoy most.

To turn two cylindrical yogurt tubs into this style of basket, gather a few different varieties of decorative string, some small pieces of cardboard, and durable fabric scraps that are at least 6 inches long and as wide as one tub's circumference. Then, grab a utility knife to make cutting a snap and a hot-glue gun to assemble everything. You could also find a cute embellishment for your basket, perhaps a gingham bow if your kitchen has a farmhouse vibe or a handful of acorn caps for textural appeal and a refreshing hint of nature.

Begin by tracing the bottom of a yogurt container on two pieces of cardboard. Cut out the circles and glue fabric to each one. Then, push the circles into the bottoms of the tubs. Also, make two fabric-covered cardboard rectangles that are about an inch wide and slightly shorter than the height of a yogurt tub. Finally, cut out two pieces of fabric that are as wide as the tub's circumference and an inch or two longer than the tub's height.