Stop Tossing Empty Milk Jugs — Transform Them Into Clever Hanging Planters
Hanging planters come in all shapes and sizes, but what if you want something that looks more interesting than traditional options like baskets? As it turns out, you can make your own unique version using milk jugs. The plastic containers — whether you like to buy half or full size gallon jugs – are a fantastic size and shape for planters. Just cut the jug, dress it up, and secure it with string for a clever way to hang plants.
Not only is it sustainable, but it's also inexpensive. Since you'll be upcycling plastic jugs and can reuse other supplies you already have on hand, this easy DIY hanging planter costs zero dollars to make. To get started, you'll need a pair of scissors, a hole puncher, and string. Paint, cute paper, or tape will allow you to easily decorate the plastic, though leaving it plain can give this DIY a rustic, farmhouse aesthetic. Once completed, hang your inventive milk jug planter from your porch or a garden stake. Or, suspend it indoors to create a quirky display of greenery in your home.
How to make hanging planters from empty plastic milk jugs
After washing out any milk residue, you'll need to cut the plastic jug, which can be done in several ways. Cutting the container evenly in half allows you to make two planters. Otherwise, cut off a small portion of the top, leaving the bottom as a tall planter. This also works vice versa if you like the upside-down milk jug look. For a different design, cut a panel off the front of your jug, leaving the bottom and the back with the handle. Consider the size of your jug as well as what plants you want to hang when figuring out how to cut the container.
Now, you need to attach your string to hang the jug. If you've left the bottom and the handle intact, simply tie a piece of string around the handle. Alternatively, use a hole puncher or sharp object to poke four holes around the cut rim of your jug. Tie a string into each, and then tie the ends together to form the hanger.
Create holes in the bottom of your planter as well for better drainage. Then, paint or decorate the outside of the jug before filling it with soil and adding your plants. This smart way to reuse milk jugs is super versatile, and you could also set planters made from the bottoms of jugs on tables or plant stands instead of hanging them.