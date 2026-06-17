Stop Tossing Empty Milk Jugs — Transform Them Into Clever Hanging Planters

After washing out any milk residue, you'll need to cut the plastic jug, which can be done in several ways. Cutting the container evenly in half allows you to make two planters. Otherwise, cut off a small portion of the top, leaving the bottom as a tall planter. This also works vice versa if you like the upside-down milk jug look. For a different design, cut a panel off the front of your jug, leaving the bottom and the back with the handle. Consider the size of your jug as well as what plants you want to hang when figuring out how to cut the container.

Now, you need to attach your string to hang the jug. If you've left the bottom and the handle intact, simply tie a piece of string around the handle. Alternatively, use a hole puncher or sharp object to poke four holes around the cut rim of your jug. Tie a string into each, and then tie the ends together to form the hanger.

Create holes in the bottom of your planter as well for better drainage. Then, paint or decorate the outside of the jug before filling it with soil and adding your plants. This smart way to reuse milk jugs is super versatile, and you could also set planters made from the bottoms of jugs on tables or plant stands instead of hanging them.