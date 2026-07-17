Say Goodbye To Plain Wood Cabinets: IKEA Has A New Handwoven Design

Freestanding wooden cabinets have been central components of living and dining rooms for ages, and in many ways, their design hasn't changed much over the years. They're practical because they offer lots of storage space, but they can look a bit flat and uninteresting if they have plain doors and handles. The IKEA PS 2026 cabinet aims to shake things up visually for the modern era, and turn this staple furnishing into an eye-catching focal point. The main distinguishing element of this cabinet is its unique handwoven pine veneer doors. They have a one-of-a-kind, textured look that's meant to give the cabinet and the room it's in more character. They're somewhat reminiscent of a woven basket, but on a much larger scale. Like many of the Swedish retailer's products, the cabinet can complement all sorts of interior design styles.

The IKEA PS 2026 cabinet measures 55 inches tall and has three adjustable shelves, so it could be handy for storing just about anything. In the living room, you could use it for blankets, books, or board games. In the dining room, it could become an elegant china cabinet. It might not be a bad aesthetic addition to the end of a hallway, either. However, the cabinet is currently retailing for approximately $500, so it's not necessarily the cheapest product of its kind. Though its visual qualities will certainly appeal to some, many might look elsewhere when they're on the hunt for a new cabinet, especially if their goal is to buy furniture online without spending a fortune.