The Best Places To Buy Furniture Online Without Spending A Fortune
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Moving into a new space is an exciting time, and finding the right furnishings to make your new digs feel like home can be an enjoyable endeavor. The best places to buy furniture often come with high prices, however, and driving all over town to test out sofas and mattresses can be a pain. Shopping online makes this process a whole lot easier, and several virtual stores are standouts for offering products and shopping experiences that will help you find the right pieces at prices you can afford.
Large online retailers that don't make their own furniture, but which offer a collection from manufacturers all over the world, are good places to find a bargain. Wayfair is a consistently top-ranked online retailer, offering a huge diversity of products at often budget prices, with value-added services like design and assembly help. If you want a modern, contemporary look, Article has good reviews for its quality, with decent pricing for relatively high-end pieces. For truly budget items, it's hard to beat Amazon and its thousands of choices, with searchable product reviews that help you avoid buying something that won't last. Home Depot has a surprisingly good selection of consistently high quality furniture at often bargain prices, and IKEA is another popular choice with its unbeatable sales, even if quality isn't always high. If pre-loved furniture with character is more your vibe, some of the best places to buy vintage furniture are online, including Etsy, eBay, and Chairish.
How the best online furniture stores save you money
Online furniture shopping will save you money beyond just budget pricing. You can save both time and gas money by using handy search tools to hone in on exactly what you want. Big online retailers like Wayfair and Amazon have hundreds of search criteria to zoom in on the size, material, color and style you are looking for, at the price point you need. Even resale sites like Etsy, eBay and Chairish offer great filters that make finding that perfect midcentury wooden side table for under $50 easy in a few clicks. And don't forget costs for shopping and returns. Overstock has free shipping for all its products, Amazon offers it for Prime members for most pieces, while Wayfair offers free or inexpensive shipping for many of its orders. Ikea has free returns up to 180 days out.
But shopping online can still be scary. The last thing you want is to pick a large piece of furniture to be delivered and moved into your home, only to find it isn't comfortable, it doesn't fit, or the color or design wasn't what you thought it would be. Amazon offers a handy "view in your room" tool that helps you put some of its pieces right in your space using a virtual reality app. If you need a little help figuring out what design style is right for you, Article offers a free interior design service. And Wayfair does the work of testing out furniture for you through its Wayfair Verified program, identifying pieces with high customer satisfaction, comfort, and quality.