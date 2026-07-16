Transform An Old Glass Jar Into The Most Stunning Flower Vase

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Vases are a dime a dozen — in your cabinets from all the bouquets you've received and on the thrift store shelves. Those vases all look the same though. So, how about you make one from any jar you have, instead? Evrim Taşer Yılmaz shares a truly unique way to decorate a simple jar to make it a stunning flower vase. The secret ingredient? Non-slip rug backing (the thin, grippy type with little holes in it)! It creates a net-like look over the jar, giving it texture and contrast — perfect for drawing attention to your favorite flowers.

Any jar works, so grab a Mason jar, an empty marinara jar (washed thoroughly, of course), an empty candle jar, or any another glass container. If you don't have anything useful available, head to the thrift store or Dollar Tree — this DIY is an easy way to give Dollar Tree vases a trendy update. You can also use this strategy to upgrade a simple straight-sided vase, like this wide cylindrical vase. If you don't have non-slip rug backing, this idea could also work with non-slip shelf liner, like this Songrey Non-Adhesive Drawer and Shelf Liner.

Then, grab two colors of paint. The original uses white for the background and brown for the overlay. You can cover the entire jar with the non-slip material or add a graphic to the jar, like the original creator does. Vinyl cutouts, free-hand painting, stencils, decoupaged images, and air-dry clay shapes are all examples. Don't forget the materials for any finishing touches you want, like ribbon or rope trim around the rim. And you'll need hot glue to attach the embellishments.