Help Keep Ticks Out Of Your Yard With This Simple Landscaping Fix

Ticks are an inevitable part of enjoying the outdoors –- but that doesn't mean you have to live with the risk of tick bites and the diseases they may spread. One simple way to help protect yourself and your family is by maintaining a clean, well-kept yard. This can reduce the hiding spots and habitats where ticks thrive.

The best way to do that is to create a designated space as free from ticks as possible for you to enjoy. Think: sunshine, clear paths, and mowed lawns. Unfortunately, a change in seasons can't protect you; as long as it's above freezing outside, there is still a risk that ticks are active. These tiny hitchhikers love to hide in common landscape features such as shady areas, stone walls, and ground cover brush. They also thrive in piles of dead leaves and other yard debris. Hence, step one is to get it clean.

Make sure your lawn is mowed evenly and frequently, and eliminate all the tall grasses along your pathways. These act like ladders for ticks to climb and find a host to catch a ride on. Weeds are next; trim those garden beds, clear fence and building edges, and keep weeds from overgrowing underneath trees. Learn how to identify tick nests in your yard to help target problem areas when clearing weeds.