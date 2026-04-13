What To Do If You Find A Tick Nest In Your Yard

Due to their small size and location at ground level, you may need to be eagle-eyed to spot a tick nest or egg mass in your yard. Since you risk destroying the nest of a beneficial creature if you're not 100% sure the mass you're looking at belongs to ticks, leaving it alone is usually the best course of action. Focus on landscaping your yard and applying pest control treatments so that, if it does turn out to be a tick nest, the larvae don't survive long after hatching.

Ticks love shade and moisture. Keeping your lawn trimmed and weed-free will make it harder for them to thrive in your yard. If possible, trim shrubs and tree branches to increase the amount of sunlight that reaches the area. Additionally, remove fallen leaves as quickly as you can so that ticks have nowhere to hide. You might want to consider adding tick-repelling plants, like marigolds or sage, to your garden as well.

According to experts, the best pesticide to kill ticks is permethrin. That said, it's still important to look for a pesticide that targets the type of tick most common in your area. A spray may be more effective in certain cases, while granules or dust products can work better in others. This is where a professional can help, ensuring that the right pesticide is used and applied correctly.