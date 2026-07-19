Declutter Your Countertops With An Unexpected Dollar Tree Find

You step into Dollar Tree: Where's the first place you head to find Dollar Tree items to perfectly organize your kitchen or bathroom? If your answer is the storage section, you might want to rethink how you approach clutter control. Some of the best solutions aren't really intended for organization. And at Dollar Tree, it's the floral section that holds lots of suitable options for repurposing. There are so many ways to repurpose an old vase to tackle bathroom clutter, for example. Another great find for organizing is this Plastic Flower Holder with six holes in the top.

The holes are what makes this flower arrangement tool especially practical. You can arrange narrow items in those holes to keep them sorted, upright, and easily accessible. One perfect example of how to use this flower holder in the bathroom is to store your makeup brushes in it. The handles fit snugly into the holes, keeping the bristles from getting crushed. It could also work for tall, slender cosmetics, like lip gloss and mascara tubes. Plus, the lid pops off, which makes it easy to clean the inside of the organizer.

To help your items stand upright, grab glass marbles, small pebbles, beads, aquarium gravel, or other similar materials to put inside the container. Since the flower holder is made of clear plastic, the decorative filler will also dress up the display. Of course, you can always personalize the exterior if you want — in this case, you may need to keep some decoupage glue or adhesive handy.