Declutter Your Countertops With An Unexpected Dollar Tree Find
You step into Dollar Tree: Where's the first place you head to find Dollar Tree items to perfectly organize your kitchen or bathroom? If your answer is the storage section, you might want to rethink how you approach clutter control. Some of the best solutions aren't really intended for organization. And at Dollar Tree, it's the floral section that holds lots of suitable options for repurposing. There are so many ways to repurpose an old vase to tackle bathroom clutter, for example. Another great find for organizing is this Plastic Flower Holder with six holes in the top.
The holes are what makes this flower arrangement tool especially practical. You can arrange narrow items in those holes to keep them sorted, upright, and easily accessible. One perfect example of how to use this flower holder in the bathroom is to store your makeup brushes in it. The handles fit snugly into the holes, keeping the bristles from getting crushed. It could also work for tall, slender cosmetics, like lip gloss and mascara tubes. Plus, the lid pops off, which makes it easy to clean the inside of the organizer.
To help your items stand upright, grab glass marbles, small pebbles, beads, aquarium gravel, or other similar materials to put inside the container. Since the flower holder is made of clear plastic, the decorative filler will also dress up the display. Of course, you can always personalize the exterior if you want — in this case, you may need to keep some decoupage glue or adhesive handy.
Organize your slender items in a flower holder
These flower holders might not be on the list of Dollar Tree bathroom finds that instantly organize clutter, but they should be. One flower holder is ideal for just a few brushes or makeup tubes, but if you have a large collection, you may want multiples. You can leave them separate or glue them together to create one longer organizer. But first, decide if you want to paint or cover the holder before you proceed. For example, you can decoupage fabric, napkins, or scrapbook paper onto the sides of the container. Or, if you prefer a rustic style, glue rope or twine around it.
Another option is to elevate the organizer by gluing wood beads, cabinet knobs, or wood blocks to the bottom of the container. Attach them to the four corners to create mini feet. You can also create little decorative handles for the ends by gluing on a drawer pull, a loop of rope, or a wire threaded with beads. To help with organization, write or paint labels next to each hole.
Once you're happy with the look of the container, add your filler material inside. Fill it about halfway. Then, slide the items you plan to store through the holes. Thinner objects might fit two or more to a hole, while wider items might need their own sections. If you don't have enough items to fill all of the openings, tuck faux flowers in the extra spots to decorate the organizer.