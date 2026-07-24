The Chic Dollar Tree DIY To Declutter & Organize Your Countertops

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Tired of constantly rearranging all of the items on your countertop? Sometimes, you just need a dedicated spot to keep those items organized. In fact, keeping counters clear and using storage containers are among Martha Stewart's top countertop organizing tips. The good news? This chic yet easy idea from TikTok user thecraftessa accomplishes both. Cover the center of a Dollar Tree charger tray with decorative paper, and you have a countertop organizer that keeps like items together and easily accessible.

You might not think of chargers as a go-to Dollar Tree item for organizing your kitchen or bathroom, but they work surprisingly well thanks to their design. Not only are they inexpensive, but the lightweight trays have a natural lip around them to keep bottles or small items contained. The original creator uses this Gold Rectangular Plastic Charger Tray, which creates a slender storage spot (14 inches by 6½ inches) that will fit onto countertops easily. However, you can use any Dollar Tree charger, even a circular one. Since you'll spray paint the charger, don't worry about the color. Focus more on the design and how it'll coordinate with your space.

The original creator also uses scrapbook paper to cover the bottom of the tray. While it's a pretty option, it may not hold up well if you use the organizer tray in a high-humidity area or if you put items that could get wet onto the tray. Sealing the paper with decoupage glue, like Mod Podge Dishwasher-Safe Sealer, could help it hold up better. Or, use something more durable, like peel-and-stick wallpaper, shelf liner, or contact paper. If you want to use the tray for jewelry, choose a soft, non-scratching fabric, like velvet, satin, or felt.