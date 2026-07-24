The Chic Dollar Tree DIY To Declutter & Organize Your Countertops
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Tired of constantly rearranging all of the items on your countertop? Sometimes, you just need a dedicated spot to keep those items organized. In fact, keeping counters clear and using storage containers are among Martha Stewart's top countertop organizing tips. The good news? This chic yet easy idea from TikTok user thecraftessa accomplishes both. Cover the center of a Dollar Tree charger tray with decorative paper, and you have a countertop organizer that keeps like items together and easily accessible.
You might not think of chargers as a go-to Dollar Tree item for organizing your kitchen or bathroom, but they work surprisingly well thanks to their design. Not only are they inexpensive, but the lightweight trays have a natural lip around them to keep bottles or small items contained. The original creator uses this Gold Rectangular Plastic Charger Tray, which creates a slender storage spot (14 inches by 6½ inches) that will fit onto countertops easily. However, you can use any Dollar Tree charger, even a circular one. Since you'll spray paint the charger, don't worry about the color. Focus more on the design and how it'll coordinate with your space.
The original creator also uses scrapbook paper to cover the bottom of the tray. While it's a pretty option, it may not hold up well if you use the organizer tray in a high-humidity area or if you put items that could get wet onto the tray. Sealing the paper with decoupage glue, like Mod Podge Dishwasher-Safe Sealer, could help it hold up better. Or, use something more durable, like peel-and-stick wallpaper, shelf liner, or contact paper. If you want to use the tray for jewelry, choose a soft, non-scratching fabric, like velvet, satin, or felt.
Dress up a Dollar Tree charger for countertop storage
Unless you like the current look of the charger, spray paint it to match the pattern on your selected covering material. Going with a light neutral, like beige or white, makes the tray versatile and allows you to swap out the covering material without color clashing. If you want the tray to look aged, apply Rub 'N Buff or a contrasting paint color along the edges or raised details.
Next up is covering the center portion. Trace the charger's base onto your chosen material. Then, cut it out and test the fit before attaching it. The best adhesive depends on the material you use. Self-adhesive options, like wallpaper or contact paper, won't require additional glue. But if you're working with fabric or paper, decoupage glue works well. You can also glue a length of string, cord, twine, or ribbon along the edge to hide any unevenness.
@thecraftessa
Dollar Tree DIY: modern tray decor. Super easy to make! #diyproject #diyhomedecor #dollartreediy #diy
Want to dress up your Dollar Tree countertop storage even further? Consider attaching a wood plank to the bottom and adding wood blocks or beads as feet to create an elevated base. Alternatively, you could glue small decorative knobs to each end to mimic tray handles. For even more functionality, divide the interior into smaller sections by gluing a thin piece of wood, a thick rope, a row of beads, or similar materials across the charger.