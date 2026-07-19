IKEA Has A New Solution For Smart Home Control — But Reviewers Are Warning To Avoid It

When you think of IKEA, you probably envision hours spent piecing together inexpensive bookshelves or bed frames. After all, the IKEA effect makes you secretly love assembling your own furniture. So you might be surprised when you stumble upon gadgets like the BILRESA Remote Control Kit. It's a scroll wheel-style remote control designed to connect to smart products for easy device management. It promises easy, smooth smart home coordination.

But the reviews paint a different picture. The device currently has a 2.9 star rating out of 30 reviews. And of those reviews, 10 of them are 1-star ratings. Ouch! Most of the reviews point out poor functionality to the point that the remote isn't really useful at all. According to these reviewers, the BILRESA should probably be an item you avoid buying at IKEA.

Before we jump into the specifics of where this scroll wheel smart device remote goes wrong, let's talk about the details. It's a Matter standard controller, which means it allows you to connect with lots of gadgets. The controller allows for three different profiles or groups of devices that you can manage together. You can choose from different colors for the compact controller, which has a scroll wheel that should, in theory, be easy to use. But before you grab one (along with your other IKEA smart gadgets), keep reading to hear what real users are saying about the remote.