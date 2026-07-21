Transform A Thrifted Paper Towel Holder Into An Overlooked Solution For Organizing Clutter

How many times have you hesitated at the thrift store when you see a vintage item that you're not sure how to use? It calls to you, but you don't have a specific purpose in mind. We say, take it home and you'll find a use for it! And if the item is an old wooden wall-mounted paper towel holder, we have just the idea for you. Monique of @getcozywithmo shows her followers how to transform the piece into a mini wall shelf, and it's perfect for small items that need a dedicated home.

The type you want has a flat wood back panel and two wood supports with a thick round wooden rod to hold the rolls. Pay attention to the side support pieces — those become the shelves, so the larger the better. Sourcing your paper towel holder depends on your situation. Maybe you want to ditch the basic paper towel holder for a cuter alternative, but you don't want to toss the old holder. Or perhaps you just stumbled across a cute vintage option at the thrift store and want a creative way to use it.

If the paper towel holder doesn't have screws with it, you'll need those. Prep your drill for the project, so you can hang the holder securely. Since you'll want to screw it into a stud, having a stud finder on hand makes that part easier. You can also refinish the wood to help it fit in with your decor or add extra hooks and other details, so you may need additional supplies for that. The finished project turns out to be a genius way to use an old paper towel holder in your home to add more storage.