Ditch The Basic Paper Towel Holder For A Cuter Alternative That Adds Extra Storage

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Paper towels are an essential in most homes and many households prefer to keep them out on countertops, so they are easy to grab during spills and mishaps. Transform a plain old paper towel roll into a decorative accent by giving it a more inspiring holder. Instead of leaving it out by itself or stowing it on a standard stainless steel rod, try DIYing a creative rustic design.

The Instagram user the.crafty.corners came up with an adorable paper towel holder that doubles as storage for other countertop items. It only requires a few budget-friendly supplies and doesn't require any special tools to assemble, making it an easy DIY for anyone to undertake. The primary pieces in the project are repurposed wooden cutting boards, so the project naturally fits seamlessly with most kitchen designs.

In addition to being cute, this holder has functional appeal. It doesn't just store a paper towel roll, it hangs it on a rolling dispenser for convenient use. Below the dispenser is also space for small countertop decor, such as small artificial plants, electronic candles, or a catch-all tray. You could also use it to hold other kitchen items that you prefer to keep out on countertops, such as a favorite coffee mug or commonly used seasonings. The other benefit of this idea is that it potentially frees up an old paper towel holder for other genius uses around a home.