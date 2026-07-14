Why There's Simply No Need For A Dresser Anymore

Traditional wisdom says your bedroom set should include a dresser that coordinates with the rest of the furniture. Good thing you're not bound to those outdated rules! Many people are discovering that a dresser is no longer necessary. Just like there's simply no need for bulky entertainment centers anymore, large dressers take up a lot of floor space and can make your bedroom feel closed in. There are many dresser alternatives, so you have plenty of options for replacing outdated, bulky storage.

Those struggling with space issues in a small bedroom might think of moving their dresser into the closet. While that opens up more floor space in the bedroom itself, you'll be sacrificing potential storage space in the closet. Depending on the closet layout and doors, this arrangement also might not allow you to open your dresser drawers fully. Tucking the dresser into a corner could help, but it can throw off the balance of the furniture. Dressers also attract dust and clutter, making it just another surface you have to clean (and one more tempting spot to pile those clothes you're not ready to put away).

Dressers also aren't the most convenient way to store clothes. Sure, they can hold a lot, but you often have to dig through drawers to find what you need, even when they're organized by clothing type. For some people, keeping clothes in neat, folded piles is a challenge. And stuffing the drawers too full can cause issues with them opening and closing. Of course, you don't have to get rid of your dresser if it works for you. However, if you don't love it and can't find a way for it to work, consider the alternatives.