Not A Cabinet, Not A Dresser: IKEA Has A New Solution For Bedrooms Without Closets

If lack of closet space leaves you scouring the internet for bedroom closet ideas that are beautiful and well-organized, you could build a closet, rely on dressers, or take up half your bedroom with a massive enclosed wardrobe. Or, you could explore the options at IKEA. The Swedish retailer offers an open, airy solution that could work well when space is tight: the KRONÖREN Open Wardrobe.

At just under 36 inches wide, this simple wardrobe doesn't take up much floor or wall space. The unfinished pine construction makes it versatile and durable. One reviewer notes that it's sturdier than it seems, while another acknowledges that although it won't last forever, it is a solid piece that's a step up from plastic or MDF options.

When used as-is, this IKEA wardrobe offers a mix of hanging and shelf storage. Both ends of the hanging rod extend slightly to act as hangers for coats or bags. The upper shelf is an ideal spot to tuck items you don't use frequently, like off-season clothes. Use the lower two shelves and the space below for shoes, accessories, or folded clothes. You can also add bins, baskets, or totes to the shelves to keep items stacked neatly. Ditching bulky bedroom dressers for functional wardrobes gives your space a sleek look.