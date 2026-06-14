Not A Cabinet, Not A Dresser: IKEA Has A New Solution For Bedrooms Without Closets
If lack of closet space leaves you scouring the internet for bedroom closet ideas that are beautiful and well-organized, you could build a closet, rely on dressers, or take up half your bedroom with a massive enclosed wardrobe. Or, you could explore the options at IKEA. The Swedish retailer offers an open, airy solution that could work well when space is tight: the KRONÖREN Open Wardrobe.
At just under 36 inches wide, this simple wardrobe doesn't take up much floor or wall space. The unfinished pine construction makes it versatile and durable. One reviewer notes that it's sturdier than it seems, while another acknowledges that although it won't last forever, it is a solid piece that's a step up from plastic or MDF options.
When used as-is, this IKEA wardrobe offers a mix of hanging and shelf storage. Both ends of the hanging rod extend slightly to act as hangers for coats or bags. The upper shelf is an ideal spot to tuck items you don't use frequently, like off-season clothes. Use the lower two shelves and the space below for shoes, accessories, or folded clothes. You can also add bins, baskets, or totes to the shelves to keep items stacked neatly. Ditching bulky bedroom dressers for functional wardrobes gives your space a sleek look.
Organize your bedroom with two IKEA KRONÖREN wardrobes
The size of this open wardrobe from IKEA might leave you hoping for more room if you have a large collection of clothes or also need a spot for your partner's clothing. Buying two of the open wardrobes could help with that, giving you a sneaky way to fit a little more clothes storage into your bedroom. How you position and style the two freestanding closets depends on your available space. Place them side-by-side to create one long clothing storage area, or put one on each side of your bedroom door to fit them into a tight space.
If you have a little extra room, turn the two KRONÖREN wardrobes into a mini dressing area. Leave a few feet between the two wardrobes so you can add a full-length mirror between them (freestanding or wall-mounted options work here). To create a little extra storage, cut a shelf to span the gap, and attach it to the existing top shelves on the two wardrobes. To brighten the dressing area, attach motion-sensor under-cabinet lights or a string of LED lights to the bottom of the added shelf. Or, install wall-mounted, battery-powered sconces on either side of the mirror.
Getting dressed is convenient because all of your options are hanging in the open near the mirror. You can grab pieces off the rod and hold them up in front of the mirror to see if you want to try them on. Since the piece is made out of unfinished pine wood, you can also paint or stain the wardrobes and the added shelf to create a cohesive unit.