Ditch The Bulky Bedroom Dresser For A Functional Alternative That Looks So Sleek
If you don't have a walk-in closet in your bedroom — or even if you do and you find yourself in need of a bit more room, the typical go-to is a dresser. But, while dressers are common, that doesn't mean they are the most efficient use of space. The good news is that a dresser isn't your only option to increase storage space, and opting for something else could be just what you need to achieve a beautiful, well-organized closet. A wardrobe can be a more flexible, functional solution, with many different styles and sizes. The other benefit with these is you are able to get more use out of your vertical space, which can allow you plenty of walking room and a more open feel.
Though you certainly can build your own wardrobe from scratch, there are so many options already on the market that range from prebuilt, to repurposed, to custom and professionally designed — all of which will require less planning and work on your part. Though wardrobes can be thought of as hulking pieces of furniture, they don't have to be — in fact they can actually take up much less room than a dresser, and can be key to making the most of a limited space. These are also more versatile than dressers as they allow for storage options like hanging or bins, and the large doors help to keep your bedroom from looking cluttered, so they are an expert small space organizing tip.
Wardrobe options to consider
IKEA is a no-brainer when it comes to any sort of home organization furniture, especially when you want something that is sleek and functional but still comes at a low cost. Though mainly intended for use as bookcases, the BILLY series is the start of this closet space-saving IKEA hack. Not only does this series offer a range of different colors, materials, shapes, and sizes, but they are pretty affordable with many options ranging from just $70 to $200 per piece.
If you are in need of more space and want a full wardrobe feel, you may prefer something like the Latitude Run 8 Door Wardrobe that is listed on Wayfair for $1,000. This set gives you plenty of hanging and folding space, plus a simple white finish and light wood accents that are classic, clean, and bright. It is actually a set of two wardrobes that can be used separately, or placed next to each other to create a larger model. Plus, if you aren't particularly handy yourself, you can add on a professional installation at checkout.
Should money be no object, or if you want a personalized build, a custom closet like those offered by California Closets may be the way for you to go. This can be a great option if you have mobility restrictions, want a specific design, or are working with very limited space, as you will have the most freedom to create what you need.