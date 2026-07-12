Goodbye Orange Stain: A More Elegant Way To Update Wood Cabinets & Furniture

Oh, that orange-stained furniture! Early in my woodworking career, I recall it was the coolest of cool looks. Now, it's the orange-headed stepchild, to corrupt a phrase. Because it was once so popular, there are many substantial and beautiful pieces of furniture around today whose only flaw is their too-orange-hued stain.

Is there an elegant way to update that furniture to something more desirable and trendier? As an expert woodworker, my answer is yes. Stripping a piece of furniture and modernizing its look is a DIY project that almost everyone can take on and get great results. I know that to some this may sound like an overwhelming project, but taken step-by-step, you can do it. (Just don't start on a grand piano...)

The first thing to do when considering refinishing furniture is to examine the prospective piece and determine if it is worth the effort. Are all its parts there? Is it falling apart? If so, can you easily secure the loose pieces? I personally don't refinish furniture with a strong cigarette smoke odor as it's so hard to get rid of. I also look for insect infestation; you don't want to bring that home. This is especially critical with upholstered furniture as bed bugs have become a serious problem in some parts of the country. The good news is that even with that long list of concerns, their occurrences are rare and will likely not be a problem, but taking the time to protect yourself is always a good idea.