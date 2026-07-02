Not Too Orange Or Red: A Better Way To Update Bright Oak Cabinets

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As a professional woodworker who has been in the craft for decades, I know only too well that color and finish trends in cabinetry are an ever-moving target. What was the bomb-diggity in the 1990s is now so 20th century. A significant challenge that these transitory trends raise is what to do when you've become unhappy with a cabinet's outdated color and style? For example, how do you subdue the look of your bright oak cabinets? Especially controlling the red and orange highlights that are so prevalent these days. The good news is you can turn down the bright and even darken oak cabinets by creating your own custom stain. It is easy to do, and very satisfying. And you can even do it without stripping the wood.

Premade stains — whether oil or water-borne — come in a variety of hues tagged with creative, if not particularly helpful, names (what color is a colonial oak?). The colors presented on the outside of the cans are helpful but are not accurate in every situation. For example, the color of stain applied to a prefinished surface will look different from that applied to raw wood. In the same way, the existing hue of your bright oak cabinets will impact how a specific stain presents.

But the fact is, you are not limited to predetermined, store-bought colors: You can mix stains together to get the color you want and that works best in your specific situation. By mixing different colored stains. you can experiment to create a recipe that will give you exactly what you are looking for. One hint I can give you, dark cabinets that used to be out of style are now coming back into favor. Just saying.