Instantly Make Any Wood Look Less Orange With A Clever Paint Trick

There once was a time when nearly every furniture manufacturer was applying what they called a honey-maple stain to their products. It was hugely popular, meaning there are tons of well-made furniture pieces existing with that distinct orangey hue. Curiously, honey-toned cabinets and other furniture are no longer appreciated, leaving those pieces as, well... orange headed stepchildren, to torture an idiom.

As an expert woodworker who has spent decades finishing and refinishing furniture, I'll tell you that there are three ways to get the orange out. The first, of course, is to simply paint the piece of furniture outright. Sadly, if the furniture has attractive wood grain, it will be lost under that thick coat of paint, and personally, I'd rather people let wood be wood and stop ruining it with paint. The second — and perhaps most common — option is to refinish the wood furniture, which certainly is effective but requires a lot of work: You'll have to remove the old finish using a combination of chemical stripper, sanding, and a good deal of elbow grease, then apply a new one, which is always messy.

This brings us to the third approach, which is what I'm going to tell you about today: Applying a wash-coat of thinned paint to modify the color. Wash-coats are fast to apply. The results can be amazing. You'll still be able to see the wood grain while taking a fraction of the time compared to the other two techniques. And this method is worth your time, because the DIY process of using wash-coating to "get the orange out" is not complex, won't drain your budget, and means you can preserve any piece of high-quality orange furniture that is still excellent in the areas of form and function, despite its dated finish.