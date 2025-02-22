Give Outdated Honey-Toned Cabinets A Fresh New Look With An Affordable Product

If you've been walking around your house lately, sighing at all the areas you feel need updating but just can't afford, then maybe it's time to get a bit creative. Updates and remodels can be particularly beneficial to both you and your home, especially when it comes to your kitchen. Remodeling a kitchen is a popular choice and can greatly increase your home value (depending on the details) once all is said and done. However, it can be expensive.

Kitchen remodels are aesthetically pleasing and good for resale values, and they increase the enjoyment and use you get out of your kitchen. One of the most popular items in the kitchen to get a refresher are its cabinets. There are always old kitchen design trends that are on their way out, and that often includes certain paint colors. If you hopped on the honey tone trend back in the day and are now sick of the color, no worries. A paint change is one way to instantly transform your outdated kitchen cabinets, according to designers.

The best part about this? You can achieve freshly colored cabinets without all the steps of a true paint job with this easy-to-use and affordable product: liquid wood. There's no sanding or prep required for this project beyond simply wiping your cabinets clean. After that, you'll add two coats of liquid wood, plus your preferred stain. Then, once it's dried, say goodbye to your honey-toned kitchen cabinets and enjoy the fresh new color — all on a budget!