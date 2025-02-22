Give Outdated Honey-Toned Cabinets A Fresh New Look With An Affordable Product
If you've been walking around your house lately, sighing at all the areas you feel need updating but just can't afford, then maybe it's time to get a bit creative. Updates and remodels can be particularly beneficial to both you and your home, especially when it comes to your kitchen. Remodeling a kitchen is a popular choice and can greatly increase your home value (depending on the details) once all is said and done. However, it can be expensive.
Kitchen remodels are aesthetically pleasing and good for resale values, and they increase the enjoyment and use you get out of your kitchen. One of the most popular items in the kitchen to get a refresher are its cabinets. There are always old kitchen design trends that are on their way out, and that often includes certain paint colors. If you hopped on the honey tone trend back in the day and are now sick of the color, no worries. A paint change is one way to instantly transform your outdated kitchen cabinets, according to designers.
The best part about this? You can achieve freshly colored cabinets without all the steps of a true paint job with this easy-to-use and affordable product: liquid wood. There's no sanding or prep required for this project beyond simply wiping your cabinets clean. After that, you'll add two coats of liquid wood, plus your preferred stain. Then, once it's dried, say goodbye to your honey-toned kitchen cabinets and enjoy the fresh new color — all on a budget!
A liquid wood refresher and new hardware is all you need to update your kitchen
Something like Retique It liquid wood can allow you to paint your honey-toned wooden cabinets without taking the time to strip them first. As with any painting project, first wipe down your surface so that your cabinets are clean of any dirt or sticky residues. Once clean, paint a coat of liquid wood. To achieve the authentic wood grain look use strong, even strokes. Let the coat dry for two hours, then repeat another coat. After your second coat has dried, top off your cabinet with your preferred stain and a topcoat like polyacrylic. Liquid wood will give the appearance of updated cabinets for a fraction of the cost of purchasing new ones, which could cost anywhere between $2,000 and $11,000.
Liquid wood comes in different shades that can be paired with virtually any stain to produce a wide range of wood colors (from gray wood to golden pine to dark wood) so you can create a color that best complements your kitchen. Don't stop once you've finished painting, seal the deal with kitchen cabinet hardware ideas that are next level good. You can update your hardware with options like Ravinite brushed nickel stainless steel pulls or Ravinite black slim square pulls.
To add some variety and interest to your kitchen space, opt for a combination of pull and knob hardware as well as a mix of metals. These simple upgrades will transform your outdated honey-toned cabinets into something new and refreshing that elevates the entire space.