May The Thrift Gods Be With You: The Rare Le Creuset Piece Collectors Dream Of Finding
In a galaxy, not-so-far, far away (right here, in fact!), a favorite franchise launched a collab with the jewel of cookware that turned fans into a force to be reckoned with. The "Star Wars" and Le Creuset collection debuted in 2019 via Le Creuset and Williams Sonoma stores and quickly sold out, with fans of both the "Star Wars" universe and the prized Le Creuset cookware vying for the limited-edition pieces. Scoring a rare Le Creuset is a collectors' thrifting dream. But scoring a rare "Star Wars" Le Creuset? That's a treasure — especially if it's the Han Solo roaster.
Officially called the Star Wars x Le Creuset's Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster, this find was made for both style and function. For one, it features the signature image of Harrison Ford as Han Solo being frozen in carbonite on the lid, making it an instant eye-catcher. And two, it's perfect for casseroles and other oven-roasted dishes, thanks to its non-stick, stain-resistant interior and large handles. Plus, it's the first Le Creuset roaster to even offer a lid.
Le Creuset's high quality and durability mean that it can be used without destroying its artistic merit. But it would be equally great displayed within a "Star Wars" memorabilia collection or in a curio case. Alternatively, if you ever decide to part with your Han Solo roaster, you could fetch a handsome profit, since its resale value is pretty high.
Where and how to spot Le Creuset's Han Solo roaster
Unfortunately, the discontinued "Star Wars" line can be hard to find, but not impossible. There are tips and tricks for finding a valuable Le Creuset in the wild, and thrift shops will price the brand a little higher than other kitchenware. For instance, the Han Solo roaster originally sold for $450 to $500 (depending on location), and now goes for double or triple that price, even when purchased used. If estate sales and Goodwill are picked clean, online favorites like eBay and Etsy offer Han Solo roasters for around $1,500 to $2,000. But watch out for fakes. Authentic ones will have the Le Creuset logo on the handle. They will also have the word "France" translated into the official "Star Wars" language, Aurebesh, on every official piece.
If you can't find your Han Solo, there are other pieces in the collection that may pique your interest. Familiar images like the Death Star and the Millennium Falcon donned trivets, while the droid colors of C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8 decorated mini cocottes. You might even stumble across the black Darth Vader Dutch ovenor, if you're super lucky, the truly rare hand-painted Tatooine Dutch oven. That said, only nine pieces were released, so those nine may never see the thrift store light of day. At the end of the day, if the "Star Wars" x Le Creuset collection proves too elusive, there are still plenty of valuable Le Creuset items to look for at thrift stores, which are just as prized among collectors.