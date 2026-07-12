May The Thrift Gods Be With You: The Rare Le Creuset Piece Collectors Dream Of Finding

In a galaxy, not-so-far, far away (right here, in fact!), a favorite franchise launched a collab with the jewel of cookware that turned fans into a force to be reckoned with. The "Star Wars" and Le Creuset collection debuted in 2019 via Le Creuset and Williams Sonoma stores and quickly sold out, with fans of both the "Star Wars" universe and the prized Le Creuset cookware vying for the limited-edition pieces. Scoring a rare Le Creuset is a collectors' thrifting dream. But scoring a rare "Star Wars" Le Creuset? That's a treasure — especially if it's the Han Solo roaster.

Officially called the Star Wars x Le Creuset's Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster, this find was made for both style and function. For one, it features the signature image of Harrison Ford as Han Solo being frozen in carbonite on the lid, making it an instant eye-catcher. And two, it's perfect for casseroles and other oven-roasted dishes, thanks to its non-stick, stain-resistant interior and large handles. Plus, it's the first Le Creuset roaster to even offer a lid.

Le Creuset's high quality and durability mean that it can be used without destroying its artistic merit. But it would be equally great displayed within a "Star Wars" memorabilia collection or in a curio case. Alternatively, if you ever decide to part with your Han Solo roaster, you could fetch a handsome profit, since its resale value is pretty high.