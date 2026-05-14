10 Valuable Vintage Le Creuset Items To Look For At Thrift Stores And Estate Sales
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There's cookware before Le Creuset: brown, gray, and drab. And there's cookware after Le Creuset: a rainbow of colors and styles. The French brand began producing its iconic enameled cast-iron pans in 1925, debuting with an eye-catching color, appropriately called "Flame." Over the course of the next 100-plus years, Le Creuset would partner with well-known designers to produce highly sought-after pieces. The brand has also evolved over the years, adding new products, such as fondue sets and baking dishes, while continuing to offer the enameled cast iron it's known for. While you can easily get your hands on a new Le Creuset pan or casserole, the brand's older products — including the Duck terrine, Futura series, and Elysée yellow — remain in demand and are among the most valuable vintage kitchen items at estate sales.
With a range of colors and styles, it's easy to see why. The next time you're out thrifting, browsing an estate sale, or hitting up a flea market, keep your eyes out for a few of Le Creuset's most valuable products. With their fun colors, unique designs, and interesting backstories, they're definitely worth adding to your collection.
Pelican Autocuiseur
Made of enamel-coated stainless steel, Le Creuset's stylish and colorful "Pelican Autocuiseur" arrived on the scene in 1958, with the goal of reducing cooking time to make it easy to get family dinner on the table. While you can easily find vintage ads for the Pelican, tracking down the old-school pressure cooker itself is a little trickier. It was up for auction in France in 2023, with an estimated price of roughly $35 to $58. If you end up adding this colorful beauty to your collection, it's best to keep it as a display piece, since older pressure cookers don't have the safety features found today.
Le Creuset Coquelle by Raymond Loewy
In 1958, Le Creuset partnered with Raymond Loewy, aka the "father of industrial design," to create the "Coquelle," a futuristic-looking, rectangular spin on the traditional Dutch oven. The brand re-released the Coquelle. Both the older and newer versions are valuable collector's items today, especially when they are in good condition. If you don't mind a few dings or signs of wear, you can snap up an original Coquelle on eBay or Etsy for under $200.
Duck terrine
Le Creuset unveiled a limited-edition duck-shaped cast-iron Dutch Oven or terrine in 1995 as part of its 70th anniversary celebration. Perfect for use in making the quintessential French dish, paté, the duck terrine also looks stunning as a purely decorative piece, particularly in a French country style kitchen. Le Creuset released the terrine in a range of colors, including Hunter Green, Sapphire, and Brown. Today, like-new models sell on eBay for around $400.
Harvest collection
Le Creuset launched its iconic Pumpkin Cocotte in 1998, and other vegetable-shaped Dutch ovens followed. The brand debuted a Harvest Collection in Canada in 2023, featuring ceramic cookware in the shape of tomatoes, peppers, garlic, and eggplant (aka aubergine), plus fruits like blueberry and strawberry. The eggplant cookware is particularly in demand and rare, based on comments from Reddit. A cast-iron eggplant Dutch oven can sell for around $400, while the smaller ceramic version sells for around $80. Whichever version you get your hands on, it's perfect for preparing and serving ratatouille, or just for displaying with pride on a kitchen shelf.
The Futura series
Almost 30 years after the debut of the Raymond Loewy-designed Coquelle, French designer Jean-Louis Barrault partnered with Le Creuset to debut the brand's Futura line. With bright, two-toned enamel finishes, the series's rectangular lines on an oval shape nodded to Loewy's original design. Smaller versions of the Dutch oven sell on eBay for under $200, while the larger ones go for around $300.
The Mama series
What happens when an iconic French brand pairs with a master Italian designer? La Mama, a line of Dutch ovens that debuted in 1972. Available in a range of colors and sizes, the pots in the La Mama collection boasted T-shaped handles and a rounded rectangular shape. The price you'll pay for a La Mama depends on its size, color, and condition. In this case, smaller doesn't always mean cheaper, especially if the piece is in excellent shape or a rare color. A small 21-centimeter La Mama can command around $162. Brighter colors may sell for around $300.
The Arlequin series
The molten orange color of Flame was Le Creuset's signature hue from 1925 until 1950. Then, the brand unveiled a new series and a new set of shades, dubbed Arlequin, or harlequin, after the colorful checkered costume worn by the stock character. A spin on the Flame color, the new series featured four bright colors: Grenade, Pamplemouse, Anthracite, and Vert Florentin, in a set of four nesting pots, ranging in size from 14 to 20 centimeters in diameter. Today, the four colors are super rare and in demand with collectors. A full set (without lids) is selling on eBay France for about $350.
Fondue sets
In 1957, Le Creuset bought Les Hauts Fourneaux de Cousances, another highly regarded French cast-iron cookware producer. With that acquisition, the brand expanded its product offerings and started producing fondue sets. While many of its fondue pots featured the popular solid colors, the brand also rolled out pots with whimsical floral patterns, such as the cheery blue and green pictured. Getting your hands on a full set, complete with burner and forks, can run you anywhere from under $150 to nearly $300, depending on condition and pattern. You can also track down Le Creuset fondue plates for around $140 for a set of six.
Elysée yellow
When Le Creuset debuted "Elysée Yellow" in 1955, it was an instant hit, attracting attention from the likes of Marilyn Monroe. Decades later, a full set of the actor's sunny Elysée Yellow cookware would sell at auction for $25,000. While you may not be able to find an authentic full set in Elysée yellow (the color was discontinued in 1975), at least, not for less than five figures, you can easily find plenty of vintage Le Creuset pieces in similar sunny hues online.
Floral pattern Dutch oven
Dig around on Etsy or eBay, or spend some time browsing French flea markets, and you're bound to come across Le Creuset in unexpected patterns, like the Delftware-esque blue and white tulips on the Dutch oven pictured above. Depending on the size, style, and condition, you may see it selling for around $100. Of course, if you want to add some pretty blue-and-white cookware to your kitchen without searching high and low, you could always seek out vintage Corningware, an often overlooked but valuable kitchenware brand, with its famous Blue Cornflower pattern.