An Antique Shop Owner's Tips For Spotting Valuable Le Creuset While Thrifting

If you already know what your Le Creuset color says about your personality and love vintage pieces, you might also be looking for a few tips for spotting valuable Le Creuset while thrifting. Hunker spoke exclusively with Willow Wright, owner of Urban Redeux, an antique shop in Alexandria, Virginia, for some tips on how to spot premium pieces to add to your collection — based on her many years of experience running her shop. Color, she says, is a key thing to keep in mind when thrifting. "While I haven't seen an official list of discontinued colors by the company, they do phase out colors over time," says Willow. "When that happens, those pieces become sought after as people try to complete or expand their collections." Her other tips include looking for pieces without chips or notable flaws and watching out for those with patterns, which tend to be rare.

Many Le Creuset fans are also so loyal to the brand and seek it out because of its durability, happily sharing that they are still using their Dutch ovens over 30 years later — even after extremely heavy use. "It's a high quality enamel cookware that last decades if treated well," Willow shares. "It's extremely durable and that means it can often outlast its original owner and end up selling at an estate sale or a thrift store. These pieces carry a higher than average original sales price, meaning that they retain more value and can have high resale value." This durability is likely due to the way the craftspeople attach enamel to the cast iron. They apply multiple coats, making it quite thick and strong, so it holds up well.