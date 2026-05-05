The Rare Discontinued Le Creuset Set To Look For At Thrift Stores & Estate Sales

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know your Le Creuset color can say a lot about your personality, but did you know there are even discontinued colors to obsess over? The brand cycles through colors from time to time to keep things fresh, sometimes even archiving popular hues that fans love. Such in the case with the Elysees Yellow set. Way back in 1955 and 1956, Le Creuset sold a limited edition yellow called Elysees Yellow. It's a softer hue than some of the deeper, almost-golden yellows available today. Elysees Yellow is almost a pale pastel, buttery color. While the official color archive page doesn't list the year it retired the shade, it's clear that it was quite popular in its prime. That is, even the movie star Marilyn Monroe had the full set of Elysees Yellow cookware to her name. In 1999, Christie's New York sold Monroe's dishes to an unnamed buyer for $25,300! That would be worth over $50,000 today.

While those dishes being owned by a celebrity certainly drove up their value, in general, vintage Le Creuset's price tag depends on the market. Finding a full Elysees Yellow set is rare, so you'll likely have to buy individual pieces to create a set. Online auction sites have individual items priced reasonably. One vintage Le Creuset Skillet 6.5-inch in Elysees Yellow can sell on eBay for about $50, while you can find an Oval Dutch Oven in the color for $250. Of course, once you factor in a terrine, which also goes for around $250, and other items in the collection like pots, you can expect to pay closer to $1,000, if not more. If you suspect you've found the color at a thrift store or estate sale, you can use these online prices as a guide.