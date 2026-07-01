The Rare Le Creuset Dish Collectors Would Be Thrilled To Find At The Thrift Store

While valuable vintage Le Creuset dishes may get a lot of focus from collectors and thrift store hunters, there are more recent pieces that are still exciting to find. One such piece was released in 2019, a far cry from the antique pieces, which can date back to 1925. The limited edition Soiree casserole dish is a gorgeous piece of cookware, made in collaboration with UK-based designer Imogen Eades of Ima Studio Design. It features lovely gold patterns evoking the luxurious Art Deco movement of the 1920s set against deep teal enamel. However, the Soiree dish was only available for a short time and is no longer in production.

Originally sold for £290, or a little under $400 USD, finding one at your local thrift store would be absolutely incredible. It attracted quite a bit of attention when it was released, and continues to steal the hearts of Le Creuset fans. Collectors dream of finding it, although some speak of it with a wistfulness that implies they think it isn't a dream that'll come true.

While it's unknown how many pieces were actually sold, they were only available online and at a select number of physical stores. Those lucky enough to get one during the release window don't seem keen on reselling them, either. If someone in your area donated one to your local thrift store, you should absolutely grab it. It may be your only chance to own one, or you could make another collector very happy by listing it online.