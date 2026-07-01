The Rare Le Creuset Dish Collectors Would Be Thrilled To Find At The Thrift Store
While valuable vintage Le Creuset dishes may get a lot of focus from collectors and thrift store hunters, there are more recent pieces that are still exciting to find. One such piece was released in 2019, a far cry from the antique pieces, which can date back to 1925. The limited edition Soiree casserole dish is a gorgeous piece of cookware, made in collaboration with UK-based designer Imogen Eades of Ima Studio Design. It features lovely gold patterns evoking the luxurious Art Deco movement of the 1920s set against deep teal enamel. However, the Soiree dish was only available for a short time and is no longer in production.
Originally sold for £290, or a little under $400 USD, finding one at your local thrift store would be absolutely incredible. It attracted quite a bit of attention when it was released, and continues to steal the hearts of Le Creuset fans. Collectors dream of finding it, although some speak of it with a wistfulness that implies they think it isn't a dream that'll come true.
While it's unknown how many pieces were actually sold, they were only available online and at a select number of physical stores. Those lucky enough to get one during the release window don't seem keen on reselling them, either. If someone in your area donated one to your local thrift store, you should absolutely grab it. It may be your only chance to own one, or you could make another collector very happy by listing it online.
What to do if you find a Le Creuset Soiree casserole dish?
If you managed to find a rare Soiree dish, you may be wondering what to do next. While you can do anything you like with it after you buy it, there are a few common options to consider. You can resell it if you want, although pricing it may be tricky. With so few legitimate resellers to base your expectations on, you may want to consider how similar pieces are priced. Other limited-edition La Creuset dishes tend to sell for between $500 and $2000, which may be a good starting point to work off of. Additionally, be wary of basing your prices on scam listings, which promise absurdly steep discounts.
Selling isn't your only option, of course! A rare Soiree dish would make a gorgeous addition to your kitchen. You can display it in your kitchen as a work of art, using colors that match with teal throughout the rest of your decor to ensure it looks its best. Whether you keep it on your kitchen shelf or make it the centerpiece of your dining room table, the colors and patterns on this piece will make it shine. Although it is beautiful, Soiree casserole dishes are also functional cookware. Some collectors do still enjoy using their rare Le Creuset pieces to cook delicious meals! You may want to brush up on Le Creuset cleaning tips to ensure your rare find stays in good condition, but as long as you're using it as intended, you shouldn't run into any major issues.