The Overlooked Way To Prevent Weeds Without Herbicides Or Vinegar

Weeds make life complicated for gardeners. When they crop up in your plot, they take up precious space, nutrients, and water that should go towards the plants you've worked so hard to cultivate. While plenty of weed-killing solutions exist, from common kitchen staples that experts say you can use to kill weeds DIY-style, like vinegar and salt, to herbicides and tools with sharp spikes, there are plenty of overlooked ways to keep pesky weeds out of your garden.

Denying weeds the space to grow is one way to keep them at bay. Intercropping, which is planting two different crops in the same area, is one way to crowd out weeds. It's an essential part of the French intensive gardening method, also known as square foot gardening. But to reap the benefits of intercropping for weed suppression, you need to choose your crops wisely.

At least one of the plants should be a quick-grower that's dense enough to cover the soil, keeping weeds at bay. You also want to choose plants that will play nicely together, rather than compete for nutrients, water, or space. Think low-growing, ground-covering thyme planted near tomatoes or tall and stately leeks, along with leafy celery. Typically, the more diverse your plantings, the better, both for weed suppression and pest avoidance.