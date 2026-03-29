Grow The Best Tomatoes By Planting This Easy-To-Grow Companion Herb Beside Them

Are the tomatoes you're growing not quite coming up like you'd hoped? They just might need a little help from a friend...a friendly plant, that is. If you're hoping to improve this year's tomato harvest and hone your tomato-growing skills, you might want to consider adding a companion plant. Companion plants have positive relationships with other plants in your garden and may be able to offer benefits like enhanced crop production. Leveraging certain companion plants can help your tomatoes thrive and keep insects away.

The best companion plant for tomatoes: thyme (Thymus vulgaris). Aromatic, versatile in how it can be used, and liked by pollinators (i.e. bees), it brings a whole host of benefits when planted. Growing common thyme in your garden is easy to accomplish, thanks to its low-maintenance nature. Thyme typically stays green throughout every season of the year, and it thrives in USDA hardiness zones 5 to 9 with plenty of sunlight.