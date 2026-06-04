The French Garden Secret You'll Want To Try In Your Own Backyard

It's no secret that the French have mastered the magic of wine and cheese. But did you know that they have also developed a method of gardening that lets you grow more in a small space? French-intensive gardening, also known as market gardening, has been around for centuries. It's believed that it was the method used by gardeners with small plots who wanted to sell their crops at the local market.

At the heart of French-intensive gardening is the idea that less is more. You don't need a big garden bed to grow a lot of plants. In fact, spacing your plants closer together can be beneficial, as large, sun-loving plants can shield smaller, shade-loving ones from the sun's rays. Similarly, shallow-rooted plants can share the same space with deeper rooted plants, without competing for nutrients or moisture.

French-intensive gardening shares some features in common with square foot gardening, a method developed in the early 1980s. Both methods focus on the use of raised beds, using the right soil for a raised bed, and trading rows of plants for a square formation. The plants are close together in the garden, but not so close together that they crowd each other out. Both methods are an ideal way to make the best use of a small space and to cut down on water use in the garden. If you'd like to boost your garden's yields, give the French-intensive method a try.