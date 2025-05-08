Plant These 3 Herbs Near Your Tomatoes To Help Them Flourish

The satisfaction that comes from eating a delicious home-grown tomato is one of the simple pleasures that make life worth living. Learning how to grow tomato plants can be enjoyable and frustrating. Success is not a sure thing. There are many different variables to take into consideration, including favorable plants to grow near your tomato plants. Hunker's Master Gardener Jennifer Martin offered exclusive insight into the popular concept of complementary planting – the idea that by planting certain herbs near your tomato plants, you can help them grow and perhaps improve the quality of the fruit.

When asked which three herbs would be the best options for complementary planting around tomatoes, her answer was direct: "I would recommend planting basil, parsley, and chives near tomato plants. While the science behind companion planting isn't perfect yet, tomatoes are some of the most studied. These culinary herbs have the potential to help with tomato growth, and some people even think it improves the flavors of the tomatoes themselves." Of course, an advantage of using culinary herbs is that you can use them in your cooking as well. Basil and tomatoes are a classic combination in the best kitchens.