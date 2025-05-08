Plant These 3 Herbs Near Your Tomatoes To Help Them Flourish
The satisfaction that comes from eating a delicious home-grown tomato is one of the simple pleasures that make life worth living. Learning how to grow tomato plants can be enjoyable and frustrating. Success is not a sure thing. There are many different variables to take into consideration, including favorable plants to grow near your tomato plants. Hunker's Master Gardener Jennifer Martin offered exclusive insight into the popular concept of complementary planting – the idea that by planting certain herbs near your tomato plants, you can help them grow and perhaps improve the quality of the fruit.
When asked which three herbs would be the best options for complementary planting around tomatoes, her answer was direct: "I would recommend planting basil, parsley, and chives near tomato plants. While the science behind companion planting isn't perfect yet, tomatoes are some of the most studied. These culinary herbs have the potential to help with tomato growth, and some people even think it improves the flavors of the tomatoes themselves." Of course, an advantage of using culinary herbs is that you can use them in your cooking as well. Basil and tomatoes are a classic combination in the best kitchens.
Some specific benefits of basil, parsley, and chives
The question of what specific benefits these herbs provide is interesting, as they each seem to have their own unique qualities. "Chives have a strong smell that can help confuse potential predators, like cabbage worms, and it may help prevent fungal infections as well. Parsley attracts beneficial predatory wasps, which eat unwanted pests. Basil is one of the best, though. It helps to repel thrips, aphids, and whiteflies," Martin exclusively told Hunker.
With those benefits explained, the next logical question is how best to plant these complementary herbs to do the most good. Martin said, "Plant them close together, but make sure the herbs aren't completely overshadowed by the taller tomato plants so that they still get some sun. Use rich, well-draining soil and make sure to water regularly, especially when it's hot outside. I like to put them all in one raised bed." While the culinary herbs make sense, what about other types of plants that may benefit your tomatoes?
Some additional expert advice
Those who have been looking for ways to improve their tomato growing results will have heard of planting things like flowers near the tomato plants, and Martin provided exclusive advice to Hunker regarding that as well. "Marigolds are one of the best companion plants ever for tomatoes, as they deter root-knot nematodes. Any flower that grows in the same conditions as herbs and tomatoes, however, will help attract pollinators – and that's always beneficial." Pollinator gardens have become popular as well as plants that help pollinators do their job. As indicated, any effort to bring pollinators into your garden will benefit all the veggies you are growing, in addition to your tomatoes. Supporting pollinators in general is acknowledged as important even above getting some tasty tomatoes!
Martin had more advice just for Hunker that can help your tomatoes thrive: "Don't grow them [tomatoes] near other nightshades, like potatoes, eggplants, and peppers. Those plants can attract the same sorts of pests and diseases, and take them all out. Plant diversity is key." By following her advice and taking advantage of the normal concepts of backyard gardening like developing an enriched soil by making use of organic mulch and fertilizer, as well as regular watering and weeding, you'll be on track to mastering how to grow tomatoes.