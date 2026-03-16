15 Companion Plants You'll Love Growing Next To Cucumbers In Your Garden

Cucumbers (Cucumis sativus) are a staple in most home vegetable gardens. Whether eaten fresh off the vine or pickled first, cucumbers are a delicious treat that nearly everyone enjoys. Even better, they're among the easiest crops for beginners. However, companion planting can make growing cucumbers even more enjoyable. Simply put, companion planting is strategically arranging plants so that they can benefit one another. Some plants enhance the soil, others repel insects, and a few can even act as a natural trellis. Grouping plants this way can also be a great way to maximize space in smaller gardens. Great companion plants for cucumber include English pea, radish, sunflowers, carrots, and lettuce.

Before considering beneficial groupings, it's important to make sure each plant's needs align. After all, if both plants don't have the same care requirements, it'll be tricky to grow them in close proximity. Cucumbers are a sun-loving species that prefer slightly acidic, rich, well-drained soil. Because their roots are shallow, they like regular moisture. Most cucumbers are vining plants and will require some sort of trellis to climb. While most of these needs are comparable to other crops, there are a few plants to avoid planting near cukes. Sage is one of the worst companions for cucumbers, as it can limit their growth and negatively affect the flavor. You should also avoid planting other cucurbits near one another. If one plant develops a disease, it can quickly spread to the others. Potatoes, plants in the brassica family, and other strongly scented herbs also make poor cucumber companions.