The 3 Common Kitchen Staples Experts Say You Need To Kill Weeds DIY-Style

Those pesky weeds sneaking up between your patio pavers or amongst your carefully cultivated flower garden are a definite pain, and getting on your hands and knees for hours of pulling may make you want to reach for that hardcore herbicide. But the trade-off for using an easy, deadly spray is that it isn't only lethal to weeds, but to beneficial insects that keep your garden going, and even your own health. Instead, you can concoct your own safe and natural alternative for weed control with some pantry staples you probably already have on hand, starting with that magical home and garden helper, vinegar.

Because of its high concentration of acetic acid, vinegar kills the cells of plants it touches. According to the University of Maryland Extension, vinegar by itself is effective in killing many types of weeds, even at the relatively low 5% concentration you have in your kitchen (tougher, older weeds need a higher concentration). The Northwest Center for Alternatives to Pesticides recommends adding a cup of plant-based castile soap to your gallon of 5% vinegar, and putting it in a garden sprayer so you can really get in there and coat your weeds. The soap acts as a sticky substance to adhere vinegar to the leaves and increase its effectiveness. Other expert gardeners boost their homemade vinegar weed killer by adding table salt to their soap and vinegar solution to dry out the weeds, but caution should be used. While table salt is also an effective weed killer, it will take out good bugs in your garden and could have long-term negative impacts on your soil health, so stick with this solution only for paved areas.