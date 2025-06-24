The Quick Fix You Need To Kill Weeds In Your Yard Is Already In Your Kitchen

Common lawn weeds are an eyesore and can become a real frustration. Some homeowners become focused on them with a determination similar to Captain Ahab's obsession with Moby Dick. Serious business! Adding to the frustration for some is the idea of using multiple applications of potent herbicides, especially if you have children or pets is something that many folks want to avoid. But what if you have an effective natural weed killer in your kitchen that will kill them but is completely safe for kids, pets, and the environment? As you may have guessed from the title of this piece, you are in luck.

Acidic liquids like lemon juice will kill the weed's leaves and, hence, kill the plant. (Surprised? Lemon juice will also kill fleas!) It is not as deadly as commercial herbicides, and for that reason, it is more of a temporary fix than a long-term solution. But considering the tenacity of weeds, that is true of most methods of weed killing. The only possible exception being pulling the plants out fully by the root by hand. Apply the lemon juice directly to the plant's leaves. It may take a day or two to see the effects. Real Lemon from the bottle is just as effective as juice you would squeeze from a fresh lemon – it's the acidity that does the work.