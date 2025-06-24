The Quick Fix You Need To Kill Weeds In Your Yard Is Already In Your Kitchen
Common lawn weeds are an eyesore and can become a real frustration. Some homeowners become focused on them with a determination similar to Captain Ahab's obsession with Moby Dick. Serious business! Adding to the frustration for some is the idea of using multiple applications of potent herbicides, especially if you have children or pets is something that many folks want to avoid. But what if you have an effective natural weed killer in your kitchen that will kill them but is completely safe for kids, pets, and the environment? As you may have guessed from the title of this piece, you are in luck.
Acidic liquids like lemon juice will kill the weed's leaves and, hence, kill the plant. (Surprised? Lemon juice will also kill fleas!) It is not as deadly as commercial herbicides, and for that reason, it is more of a temporary fix than a long-term solution. But considering the tenacity of weeds, that is true of most methods of weed killing. The only possible exception being pulling the plants out fully by the root by hand. Apply the lemon juice directly to the plant's leaves. It may take a day or two to see the effects. Real Lemon from the bottle is just as effective as juice you would squeeze from a fresh lemon – it's the acidity that does the work.
Put it on full strength
While lemon juice or more specifically the citric acid in the lemon juice will kill weeds when applied directly to their leaves, it is not as powerful as other acidic natural products you can find in your kitchen (vinegar, for example). For that reason, you will want to use it full strength, do not dilute it. In addition to keeping the juice full strength, avoid applying it if it will be raining soon to keep it from being washed away. As it is a relatively weak acid, more than one application may be indicated. Don't let it soak into the soil too much, as watering with lemon juice could harm plants nearby.
Unlike some purported "natural cures," acidic products like lemon juice from your kitchen are effective at killing weeds if applied correctly. They are safe for you and your family and will not degrade the environment in any way. So, when the Moby Dick of unwanted weeds comes into view, try grabbing some lemon juice as a natural weed killer to harpoon the problem.