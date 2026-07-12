Not Cane Or Paint: A Smarter Way To Update Honey Oak Cabinets
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Warm oak cabinets are like the Taylor Swift of kitchen storage: Ubiquitous, a major talking point, and teeming with different opinions. Some homeowners are all for the renaissance of the '90s-style honey kitchen cabinets, while others are not entirely on board with the remerging trend. If you'd prefer to modernize the warm-hued cabinetry, you don't necessarily need to scan color swatches, add cane webbing, or completely demolish your kitchen to achieve a new look. There are plenty of ways to update a honey oak kitchen sans paint, like adding trim to the doors.
The approach is manageable for beginners. It's also cost-effective compared to DIY and professional paint jobs (which could range from hundreds to thousands) and as customizable as you'd like it to be. Trim adds depth, accentuates aesthetics, and is simpler than adding cane webbing. While trim comes with plenty of perks, styles, and approaches, you should keep in mind that most projects have permanent results that might not be doable for renters.
How to add trim to your honey oak kitchen cabinets
This easy kitchen upgrade is entirely up to you in terms of looks and assembly. To get the look of shaker-style panels, cut four wooden pieces to create a border on each door. For extra sticking power, give the surface a once-over with a palm sander before applying DAP Rapidfuse to attach the trim. Then, caulk around the edges to eliminate any seams. For a whimsical, more detailed approach, opt for bobbin molding. All you need to do is glue pieces like Hamminy's Beaded Wood Trim Molding to create a frame on the door. Should you want to start small and go the non-permanent route that won't upset your landlord, apply a lightweight border, like Threehoney's Scalloped Decorative Wood Trim, to the bottom of the cabinets, which only requires adhesive mounting tape.
Regardless of what style of trim you choose, the best way to make the honey oak look work is to accentuate it with the right color scheme. To skew modern, fill the kitchen with cool neutrals like black and white that will tone down the warm wood. Or embrace the feel and add gold accents and more natural materials. However, if color is your thing, blues and greens do a great job of balancing the look of honey-hued cabinets.