Not Cane Or Paint: A Smarter Way To Update Honey Oak Cabinets

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Warm oak cabinets are like the Taylor Swift of kitchen storage: Ubiquitous, a major talking point, and teeming with different opinions. Some homeowners are all for the renaissance of the '90s-style honey kitchen cabinets, while others are not entirely on board with the remerging trend. If you'd prefer to modernize the warm-hued cabinetry, you don't necessarily need to scan color swatches, add cane webbing, or completely demolish your kitchen to achieve a new look. There are plenty of ways to update a honey oak kitchen sans paint, like adding trim to the doors.

The approach is manageable for beginners. It's also cost-effective compared to DIY and professional paint jobs (which could range from hundreds to thousands) and as customizable as you'd like it to be. Trim adds depth, accentuates aesthetics, and is simpler than adding cane webbing. While trim comes with plenty of perks, styles, and approaches, you should keep in mind that most projects have permanent results that might not be doable for renters.